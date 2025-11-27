 UGC Flags Delays In Exams, Degree Issuance; HEIs Told To Follow Rules
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUGC Flags Delays In Exams, Degree Issuance; HEIs Told To Follow Rules

UGC Flags Delays In Exams, Degree Issuance; HEIs Told To Follow Rules

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has cautioned Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) for delaying exams and the issuance of degrees, calling it a setback to students’ career and academic opportunities. Citing its regulations, UGC reminded institutions that degrees must be issued within 180 days of eligibility and warned that non-compliance may attract punitive action.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
UGC Warns Colleges Over Exam Delays, Late Degrees | Official Website

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has raised concerns over increasing delays by several Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in conducting examinations and issuing degrees. The Commission said such lapses are directly affecting students’ job prospects and higher education opportunities.

"It has come to the attention of the University Grants Commission (UGC) that certain Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are not conducting exams on time and/or delaying the issuance of degrees and final certificates to students. This delay causes a loss of opportunities for students as it prevents them from securing suitable and quality employment. It also hampers the students' further academic prospects," reads the notification.

According to the UGC notification, several complaints have revealed that a section of institutions is not adhering to the mandatory timelines. According to Clause 4.4 of the UGC (Grant of Degrees and Other Awards) Regulations, 2008, universities are required to issue degrees within 180 days from the date students become eligible.

Similarly, UGC Students' Entitlement Guidelines state that exams and results must be conducted and declared as per the institution’s academic calendar. The degrees are to be awarded within 180 days of the declaration of results.

FPJ Shorts
'I Had No One': Karan Johar Opens Up About Feeling Lonely After Receiving His National Award
'I Had No One': Karan Johar Opens Up About Feeling Lonely After Receiving His National Award
WPL 2026 Auction: Check Full UP Warriorz Squad ft Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol
WPL 2026 Auction: Check Full UP Warriorz Squad ft Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol
WPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Delhi Capitals Full Squad ft Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana
WPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Delhi Capitals Full Squad ft Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana
CTET 2026 Registration Process Starts Today; CBSE Opens Application Window Till December 18
CTET 2026 Registration Process Starts Today; CBSE Opens Application Window Till December 18
Read Also
KVS, NVS Recruitment 2025: CBSE Warns Against Wrong Qualification Selection; Over 11 Lakh Candidates...
article-image

UGC has reminded the institutions that it has the power to impose punitive measures for non-compliance. The Commission also referred to its earlier public notice issued on June 19, 2024, reiterating the same rules.

In this regard, UGC has again instructed all the HEIs to strictly follow the laid-down regulations and conduct timely examinations with a view to issuing degrees so that students do not suffer any further loss academically or professionally.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CTET 2026 Registration Process Starts Today; CBSE Opens Application Window Till December 18

CTET 2026 Registration Process Starts Today; CBSE Opens Application Window Till December 18

CGPSC PCS Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts On December 1; Check Eligibility Criteria...

CGPSC PCS Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts On December 1; Check Eligibility Criteria...

UGC Flags Delays In Exams, Degree Issuance; HEIs Told To Follow Rules

UGC Flags Delays In Exams, Degree Issuance; HEIs Told To Follow Rules

Viral Video: Schoolgirl Caught Cheating In Class Goes Viral, Internet Bursts Into Laughter

Viral Video: Schoolgirl Caught Cheating In Class Goes Viral, Internet Bursts Into Laughter

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2025: First-Round Seat Allotment Declared; Get Direct Link Here

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2025: First-Round Seat Allotment Declared; Get Direct Link Here