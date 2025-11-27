UGC Flags Delays In Exams, Degree Issuance; HEIs Told To Follow Rules

UGC Warns Colleges Over Exam Delays, Late Degrees | Official Website

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has raised concerns over increasing delays by several Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in conducting examinations and issuing degrees. The Commission said such lapses are directly affecting students’ job prospects and higher education opportunities.

"It has come to the attention of the University Grants Commission (UGC) that certain Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are not conducting exams on time and/or delaying the issuance of degrees and final certificates to students. This delay causes a loss of opportunities for students as it prevents them from securing suitable and quality employment. It also hampers the students' further academic prospects," reads the notification.

According to the UGC notification, several complaints have revealed that a section of institutions is not adhering to the mandatory timelines. According to Clause 4.4 of the UGC (Grant of Degrees and Other Awards) Regulations, 2008, universities are required to issue degrees within 180 days from the date students become eligible.

Similarly, UGC Students' Entitlement Guidelines state that exams and results must be conducted and declared as per the institution’s academic calendar. The degrees are to be awarded within 180 days of the declaration of results.

UGC has reminded the institutions that it has the power to impose punitive measures for non-compliance. The Commission also referred to its earlier public notice issued on June 19, 2024, reiterating the same rules.

In this regard, UGC has again instructed all the HEIs to strictly follow the laid-down regulations and conduct timely examinations with a view to issuing degrees so that students do not suffer any further loss academically or professionally.