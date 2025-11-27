CDAC C-CAT 2026 Registration Begins Today; Exam Scheduled For January 10–11

CDAC C-CAT 2026 Registration | Official Website

CDAC C-CAT 2026 Registration: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) has started the registration process for C-CAT 2026 February session from today, November 27, for admission to its PG Diploma courses. The registration window will continue to remain open till December 29, 2025. After that, the admit cards would be issued by CDAC in December. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at cdac.in.

The entrance exam will be conducted on January 10 and 11, 2026, in test-centre mode across all the CDAC centres. The qualified candidates will be considered for the February 25, 2026, batch commencement. C-CAT is conducted by CDAC twice a year, in January and July, and admission is done through ranks after counselling.

Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted online for 3 hours, including 150 MCQs divided into three sections: English and aptitude skills, computer fundamentals and programming concepts, and advanced topics such as digital electronics and microprocessors. Every correct answer will carry 3 marks, while 1 mark is deducted for every wrong attempt.

CDAC C-CAT 2026: Here's How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website-- cdac.in

Step 2: Click on the link "C-CAT 2026 Application/Registration" on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details on the portal

Step 4: Fill out the application form with the required details and upload the required documents

Note: Download the CDAC C-CAT 2026 confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.