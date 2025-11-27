XAT Application Correction Window 2026 Closes Today; Check Details Here

XAT Application Correction Window 2026 | Canva

XAT Application Correction Window 2026: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) is closing the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 application correction window today, November 27, 2025. Applicants who have signed up for the XAT can edit their application forms by going to the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

XAT Application Correction Window 2026: What can be edited?

During the correction time, applicants can change information such as their educational background, employment experience, and exam city selections. However, the email address and mobile number cannot be modified.

XAT Application Correction Window 2026: How to make the changes?

To edit the application form, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

Step 2: After this, click on the application edit window link.

Step 3: Next, log in using the necessary credentials.

Step 4: After this, make the change in the required details in the form.

Step 5: Now, review the changes and then save them.

Step 6: Download the corrected form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to make the correction

Note: XLRI has recommended that applicants thoroughly verify their application information before the rectification facility ends tonight.

XAT 2026: Important dates

The deadline for XAT 2026 registration is December 5, after which further applications will not be accepted. XLRI will administer the computer-based XAT 2026 exam on January 4, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., for a total of three hours. The exam admit card will be issued on December 20.

About the XAT

XAT (Xavier Aptitude Test) is a national-level MBA entrance exam conducted by XLRI for admission to management programs. It tests decision-making, verbal ability, quantitative skills, and analytical reasoning. More than 200 business schools in India accept the XAT result for admission to different management programmes.