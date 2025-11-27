CGPSC PCS Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts On December 1; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

CGPSC PCS Recruitment 2025 |

CGPSC PCS Recruitment 2025: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will conduct the Chhattisgarh State Service Examination (CGPSC PCS) for 2025. The registration process for this exam will begin soon on the official website of CGPSC PCS at psc.cg.gov.in.

This exam is a fantastic chance for many young people who want to become PCS officers.

CGPSC PCS Recruitment 2025: Important dates

As per the notification, the application procedure will begin on December 1, 2025, and the deadline to submit the form is December 30, 2025. The preliminary exam is set for February 22, 2026, whereas the main exam will be conducted on May 16, 17, 18, and 19, 2026.

CGPSC PCS Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Once the application process starts, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link.

Step 3: After this, fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

CGPSC PCS Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Age limit: The minimum and maximum age limits are 21 and 28 years, respectively. Aspirants in the reserved category will obtain age relaxation in accordance with the guidelines.

b. Education qualification: Applicants must have obtained their diploma or equivalent from a recognised university/institution. Those who have previously appeared for or are now looking for their last year of graduation are also allowed to submit an application.

CGPSC PCS Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The Chhattisgarh PCS test intends to fill many essential jobs, totaling 238 vacancies. Most vacancies are for Naib Tehsildar. Other important roles include Deputy Collector/Deputy District Magistrate, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chief Municipal Officer, Assistant Director, and others.