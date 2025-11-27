KVS, NVS Recruitment 2025: CBSE Warns Against Wrong Qualification Selection; Over 11 Lakh Candidates Have Applied

KVS, NVS Recruitment 2025 | Official Website

KVS, NVS Recruitment 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important advisory addressing widespread confusion among applicants for the KVS and NVS Recruitment 2025. The notification, available on cbse.gov.in, comes as the registration window, open since November 14, enters its final phase, closing on December 4. The recruitment drive aims to fill 14,967 teaching and non-teaching posts across Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS).

11 Lakh Applications Filed, No Technical Issues Detected

The CBSE confirmed that the application portal is functioning smoothly and more than 11 lakh candidates have submitted applications with no technical glitches. However, an influx of complaints via email, helplines, RTI queries, and grievance portals drove the board to issue clarifications on.

Most Common Error: Improper Qualification Selection

According to CBSE, the primary reason candidates are unable to proceed with their applications is the incorrect selection of essential qualifications.

Though some posts are similarly named in both KVS and NVS, yet the qualification required is not the same, which has caused confusion. The portal has shown more than one qualification dropdown for every post, and the candidates who select mismatch automatically get restricted to go ahead.

CBSE advised applicants to go through the notification carefully and check that their qualification is exactly matching with the eligibility criteria prescribed for the post applied for.

Payment Update & Refund Queries Addressed

CBSE also clarified issues regarding fee payment and failed transactions. According to the instructions carried in the notification, in case a transaction does not reflect on the portal, the candidates have to repay the fee; thereafter, the earlier failed amount will be refunded automatically within seven days.

No Relaxation in Eligibility Rules

The board reiterated that the qualification requirements mentioned in the official notification are final, and no interpretation, modification, or relaxation will be entertained. Candidates should refer to the official CBSE website for complete details.