KVS And NVS Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For Over 14,900 Posts Underway; Check Details Here

KVS And NVS Recruitment 2025 | examinationservices.nic.in

KVS and NVS Recruitment 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the online application process for the teaching and non-teaching posts on behalf of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Candidates can submit their forms on the official websites of CBSE, KVS and NVS. The last date to apply for these posts is December 4, 2025.

KVS and NVS Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 14,967 vacancies for teaching and non-teaching posts across India. The post-wise breakup is:

1. Assistant Commissioner: 17- KVS: 8, NVS: 9

2. Principal: 227- KVS: 134, NVS: 93

3. Vice Principal: 58- KVS: 58

4. Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs): 2,978- KVS: 1,465, NVS: 1,513

5. PGTs (Modern Indian Language): 18- NVS: 18

6. Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs): 5,772- KVS: 2,794, NVS: 2,978

7. TGTs (3rd language): 443- NVS: 443

8. Librarian: 147- KVS: 147

9. Primary Teachers (PRTs): 3,365- KVS: 3,365

10. Non-Teaching Posts: 1,942- KVS: 9,126, NVS: 5,841

KVS and NVS Recruitment 2025: Age limit

The age limit varies per post. Age relaxation would be based on the Government of India laws. The chosen reference date for computing age is December 4, 2025.

KVS and NVS Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official websites of CBSE, KVS, or NVS.

Step 2: Candidates need to register themselves with a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 3: After this, finish the application form with the information such as personal, educational, and professional details.

Step 4: Next, upload the necessary documents, make the payment and then submit the application.

Step 5: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

KVS and NVS Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure for KVS and NVS posts involves multiple stages designed to thoroughly assess candidates. The process begins with a written examination, which serves as the primary screening test. Candidates who qualify will then appear for a skill test, conducted according to the specific requirements of the post they have applied for. Following this, shortlisted applicants must undergo document verification to confirm their eligibility and the authenticity of their submitted records. The final stage is a medical examination to ensure fitness for the role. Only candidates who clear all stages successfully will be considered for appointment.