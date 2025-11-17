 CMAT 2026: Registration Process Closes Today; Check Fee Structure & Other Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCMAT 2026: Registration Process Closes Today; Check Fee Structure & Other Details Here

CMAT 2026: Registration Process Closes Today; Check Fee Structure & Other Details Here

The registration procedure for CMAT 2026 is going to end today, November 17, 2025 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The correction window will begin on November 20 and end on November 21, 2025. The application cost is ₹2500/- for general male aspirants. The charge should be paid online.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
CMAT Registration 2026 | Canva

CMAT Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration procedure for CMAT 2026 on November 17, 2025. Applicants who desire to submit an application for the Common Management Admission Test can do so directly through the NTA CMAT's official website, cmat.nta.nic.in.

CMAT Registration 2026: Important dates

The deadline for submitting the application fee is November 18, 2025. The correction window will begin on November 20 and end on November 21, 2025.

CMAT 2026: Exam pattern

FPJ Shorts
CMAT 2026: Registration Process Closes Today; Check Fee Structure & Other Details Here
CMAT 2026: Registration Process Closes Today; Check Fee Structure & Other Details Here
Samsung Unveils $309.1 billion Investment Plan Following South Korea–US Trade Deal
Samsung Unveils $309.1 billion Investment Plan Following South Korea–US Trade Deal
e-Jagriti Empowers Consumers: 2.75 Lakh Users, 1.3 Lakh Complaints Filed Since January
e-Jagriti Empowers Consumers: 2.75 Lakh Users, 1.3 Lakh Complaints Filed Since January
Bangladesh Braces For Unrest As Sheikh Hasina Verdict Expected Today; Awami League Warns Of Nationwide Lockdown — 10 Key Developments
Bangladesh Braces For Unrest As Sheikh Hasina Verdict Expected Today; Awami League Warns Of Nationwide Lockdown — 10 Key Developments

The exam will consist of 100 questions for 400 marks. The question paper will be broken into five sections: quantitative procedures and data interpretation; logical reasoning; language comprehension; general awareness; and innovation and entrepreneurship.

Read Also
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
article-image

CMAT Registration 2026: How to apply?

To submit an application online, aspirants can follow the processes listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CMAT 2026 registration link.

Step 3: After this, candidates will have to register themselves.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, pay the application fees, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further use.

Direct link to apply for CMAT 2026

CMAT Registration 2026: Fee structure

The application cost is ₹2500/- for general male aspirants. The application fee for female, Gen-EWS, SC/ST, PwD/PwBD, *OBC-(NCL) and third gender candidates is ₹1250/-. The charge should be paid online.

What is CMAT?

NTA will hold CMAT-2026 as a three-hour entrance examination in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode to assess applicants' skills in various segments such as Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship for admission to Management Courses in the Academic Session 2026-27.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CMAT 2026: Registration Process Closes Today; Check Fee Structure & Other Details Here

CMAT 2026: Registration Process Closes Today; Check Fee Structure & Other Details Here

NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Choice-Filling Window Opens Today; Check Important Dates

NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Choice-Filling Window Opens Today; Check Important Dates

AFCAT 2026 Registration Begins At afcat.edcil.co.in; Here’s How To Apply For 328 IAF Vacancies

AFCAT 2026 Registration Begins At afcat.edcil.co.in; Here’s How To Apply For 328 IAF Vacancies

KSET 2025 Results Declared At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Marks, Qualifying Status And...

KSET 2025 Results Declared At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Marks, Qualifying Status And...

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025: Excellence In Sports & Physical Fitness

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025: Excellence In Sports & Physical Fitness