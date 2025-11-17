CMAT 2026: Registration Process Closes Today; Check Fee Structure & Other Details Here

CMAT Registration 2026 | Canva

CMAT Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration procedure for CMAT 2026 on November 17, 2025. Applicants who desire to submit an application for the Common Management Admission Test can do so directly through the NTA CMAT's official website, cmat.nta.nic.in.

CMAT Registration 2026: Important dates

The deadline for submitting the application fee is November 18, 2025. The correction window will begin on November 20 and end on November 21, 2025.

CMAT 2026: Exam pattern

The exam will consist of 100 questions for 400 marks. The question paper will be broken into five sections: quantitative procedures and data interpretation; logical reasoning; language comprehension; general awareness; and innovation and entrepreneurship.

CMAT Registration 2026: How to apply?

To submit an application online, aspirants can follow the processes listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CMAT 2026 registration link.

Step 3: After this, candidates will have to register themselves.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, pay the application fees, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further use.

Direct link to apply for CMAT 2026

CMAT Registration 2026: Fee structure

The application cost is ₹2500/- for general male aspirants. The application fee for female, Gen-EWS, SC/ST, PwD/PwBD, *OBC-(NCL) and third gender candidates is ₹1250/-. The charge should be paid online.

What is CMAT?

NTA will hold CMAT-2026 as a three-hour entrance examination in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode to assess applicants' skills in various segments such as Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship for admission to Management Courses in the Academic Session 2026-27.