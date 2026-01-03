UGC Takes Suo-Motu Cognizance Of Death Of Dalit College Student In Dharamshala Amid Ragging, Sexual Harassment Allegations | File Pic & X @venom1s

Dharamshala: The University Grant Commission (UGC) has taken serious cognisance of the tragic death of the 19-year-old second-year college student at Government Degree College in Dharamshala, amid allegations of prolonged ragging and sexual harassment.

Acting on media reports, the UGC Anti-Ragging Helpline has registered a suo-motu complaint, even as the college administration has maintained that the case is a death and not a suicide.

According to the UGC, a police enquiry into the incident is currently underway. In parallel, the higher education regulator has already constituted a Fact-Finding Committee to examine all aspects of the case, including the circumstances leading to the student's death and the allegations of ragging and sexual harassment.

The UGC has reiterated that student safety remains paramount and assured that if any individual is found guilty, stringent action will follow and the culprits will not be spared.

Reacting to the incident, Ashwani Kumar, an assistant professor at Government Degree College, Dharamshala, said, "It is one of Himachal's biggest institutes, and this incident will be remembered as a dark chapter in its history. The college has produced many distinguished alumni, and I myself have been a student here. My condolences are with her family." Meanwhile, the police have registered a complaint based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, who alleged that on September 18, 2025, three female students assaulted and intimidated his daughter, while a professor sexually harassed her.

"Due to these reasons, his daughter was under severe stress, and her health deteriorated. She was treated at various hospitals and later died during treatment at DMC, Ludhiana, on December 26, 2025," police said.

A case has been registered under Sections 75, 115(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act, 2009, against the four accused.

