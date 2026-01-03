Rising Demand For Non-State Board BMC Schools Prompts Civic Body To Increase Divisions To Accommodate More Students

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools running non-state board schools have received a growing response, to accommodate as many students as possible, the civic body plans to increase divisions in the existing schools this academic year. | Photo: Pixabay (Representational Photo)

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools running non-state board schools have received a growing response, to accommodate as many students as possible, the civic body plans to increase divisions in the existing schools this academic year.

Morning and Afternoon Batches Planned to Manage Space Constraints

“We are trying to accommodate more divisions in the early grades by managing their batches in the morning and afternoon. The classes for younger students will be in the morning because their school hours are lesser and older students in the evening as their hours are more. While also utilising all the space available in the school,” said Prachi Jambhekar, Deputy municipal commissioner (Education).

Last year 2,459 applications were received by the civic body for 1,242 seats available in a total of 21 MPS offering various non-state board curriculums.

"For each school, with barely 80 seats we received 300 to 400 applications and then on the basis of the lottery, they were given admissions. Sadly we have to distinguish them," she added.

“We have to deny admissions to almost 50 percent of the students, which is a scenario we would soon like to change,” said Jambhekar. “To make education more accessible to all currently we are starting with increasing divisions. The major challenge is space constraints,” she added.

Three New BMC School Buildings Expected by March

While as of now the focus is on increasing the divisions, three more schools are expected to be ready by March. “Once we are handed over those school buildings, on the basis of the response, we will take a call on the board affiliation,” added Jambhekar.

“Each division has 40 students, so two to three divisions are added so we can accommodate 100 -150 more students,” she said.

On January 1, the civic body started with the admission process, which is expected to continue till January 20, which is comparatively early to the admission schedule of state board schools, owing to the high demand. The admissions are given through a lottery system.

Over 2,200 Seats Available Across 22 Non-State Board BMC Schools

This year there are 2,262 seats available for admission in these schools from the nursery to Class 1, across 22 BMC-run schools affiliated with central and international boards—19 under the Central board of secondary education and one each under the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education, International Baccalaureate, and the International General Certificate of Secondary Education.

The civic body started non-state board schools in the city in 2020, since then the schools have gained popularity among the middle-class students and economically weaker sections to gain education in central and international curricula.

