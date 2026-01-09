AP TET 2025 Results Declared At tet2dsc.apcfss.in; Direct Link Here

AP TET 2025 Results: The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2025 results are now available on the Department of School Education's official website. Those who took the test can now visit tet2dsc.apcfss.in to view and get their results.
Candidates must log in using their registration information to view the results, which have been posted online.
AP TET 2025 Results: Exam Details
Exam Mode: Online
Start Date: December 10, 2025
Daily Sessions: Two sessions
Morning: 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Afternoon: 2:30 PM – 5:00 PM
Exam Centers: Across district headquarters, municipalities, revenue divisions, and mandals in Andhra Pradesh
AP TET 2025 Results: Steps to check the result
Applicants can download their AP TET 2025 results by following the instructions below:
Step 1: Go to tet2dsc.apcfss.in, the official AP DSC website.
Step 2: Click the AP TET 2025 Result link on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter the necessary login information.
Step 4: The screen will display the AP TET 2025 result.
Step 5: Save the outcome for later use after downloading it.
AP TET 2025 Results: Exam pattern
Question Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Marking Scheme: 1 mark per question
Negative Marking: None
Answer Keys: Final answer keys for all subjects released on the official portal
For more information candidates are advised to visit the official website.