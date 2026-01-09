CBSE Class 12 English Exam On March 12, 2026: Expert Shares Smart Last-Minute Preparation Tips

CBSE Class 12 English Board Exam 2026 | AI

CBSE Class 12 English Board Exam 2026: With the passing of dates in the calendar, approaching board exams, and Class 12 students feeling the intense pressure. The CBSE Class 12 English Core exam dates have been scheduled for March 12, 2026, but according to experts, this is where excellent preparation trumps imbibing new concepts. The focus here is to refine preparations, enhance writing skills, and avoid common mistakes that often occur.

Shift from Learning to Strategising

Dr Jaini Sohil Shah, PGT English at Gopi Birla Memorial School, shares that the last leg of the marathon should be about planning. English can be an immensely high-scoring subject, but marks tend to go down owing to improper time management and preparation formats, and not a lack of knowledge.

Importance of Writing Formats

As noted by Dr Shah, a lot of weightage is given to the format, content, and expression in the Writing Skills area. It is extremely important to practice different formats related to application letters, letters to the editors, notices, and reports. The content may not even be so good, but if it is presented in a proper format, it fetches good marks.

Smart Literature and Poetry Revision

Instead, rather than analysing an entire chapter, the student should focus on themes, character motivations, or quotations. A small "quote bank" with memorised quotations and great lines from each poem may help enhance long answer responses. Consistency in tense, especially in literature essays, is vital.

Time Management and Answer Presentation

To improve the pace, one should take about 45 to 50 minutes for Reading and Writing and 80 minutes for Literature, leaving 10 to 15 minutes for revisions at the end. Organisation is also important: keywords should be underscored, paragraphs should be separated by spaces, and a dark blue pen should be used to leave a good impact.

Lastly, be calm, believe in the preparation you have done, stay hydrated, and don't let them see you panic. This will prevent sloppy mistakes and increase performance levels.