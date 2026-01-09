 JEE Main 2026 Around the Corner: Topper Shares Smart Last-Minute Preparation Tips
With JEE Main 2026 approaching soon, topper advise aspirants to focus on revision, accuracy, and time management instead of learning new topics. Emphasis should be on high-weightage chapters, previous years’ papers, formula revision, and stress management. Maintaining calm, trusting preparation, and following a clear exam-day strategy can help students maximise their scores.

Updated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
JEE Main 2026 Exam Tips: JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam is going to be held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28 for BE/B.Tech candidates, while Paper 2 for BArch and BPlan aspirants will be conducted on January 29. With hardly any time left, aspirants are now focusing on smart and last-minute preparation instead of learning new concepts. This phase is all about revision, accuracy, and calmly executing what one has studied rather than overpressuring oneself with new topics.

Focus On Revision, Not New Topics

Joshua Jacob Thomas, national-level topper with 99.974 percentile in JEE Main, says the last days should be used to optimise what students already know. He believes that revision of high-weightage chapters, practising exam-level questions, and enhancement of speed and accuracy are far more useful than trying advanced problems at this stage. He also suggests solving limited sample papers to understand the pattern of the exam and tackle time pressure.

Manage Stress and Maintain Routine

Another important part of last-minute preparation is managing stress. A fixed routine, avoiding comparison with peers, and faith in one’s preparation can keep the students mentally calm. Toppers advise against discussing mock test scores or predicted cut-offs because these all increase anxiety rather than confidence.

Prioritise High-Scoring Topics

Scoring can be maximised when revision time is limited by concentrating on high-yield topics. High-scoring areas in Physics include Current Electricity, Capacitors, Modern Physics, and Ray Optics. In Chemistry, aspirants should concentrate their efforts on Chemical Bonding, Coordination Compounds, Thermodynamics, and Electrochemistry, while in Mathematics, the revision work can be concentrated on Matrices, Vectors and 3D Geometry, Definite Integration, and Probability.

Use Previous Years’ Papers Wisely

Previous years’ question papers play an important role in the final stretch, helping students recognise patterns and common traps, and frequently tested concepts. Besides this, regular formula revision, especially in Physics and Mathematics, is necessary to avoid losing easy marks.

Stay Calm and Confident on Exam Day

Differently, toppers also advise students to avoid new topics, get adequate sleep, and focus on calm, confident execution on exam day. With belief in their preparation and a clear strategy, aspirants can maximise their performances in JEE Main 2026.

