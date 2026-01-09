AP SET 2025: Registration Process Starts Today; Check Important Dates And Other Details Here

AP SET Registration 2025 | apset.net.in

AP SET Registration 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET) 2025 registration process is open today on the official website of AP SET at apset.net.in.

AP SET Registration 2025: Important dates

The important dates are as follows:

1. Start of application process: January 9, 2026

2. Last date to apply: February 9, 2026

3. Applications received between February 10 and February 25, 2026, will incur a ₹2,000 late cost

4. Applications received between February 26 and March 5, 2026, will incur a higher ₹5,000 late fee

5. Exam date: March 28 and 29, 2026

AP SET Registration 2025: Eligibility criteria

Applicants must have earned a Master's degree or be in the final year of a postgraduate course in the relevant subject. The official AP SET 2025 notification contains detailed data about the eligibility rules, including relaxation norms and subject-specific credentials.

Direct link to apply

Read Also Lucknow Schools Closed Till January 10 Amid Cold Wave, Revised Timings For Senior Classes

AP SET Registration 2025: Application fees

The application form processing fee must be paid only through the online system using a credit card or debit card (RuPay, Visa, MasterCard, or Maestro) or through internet banking, with applicable convenience charges in addition to the application fee. No other mode of payment will be accepted, and the fee is strictly non-refundable under any circumstances.

Open category candidates are required to pay ₹1,600 plus convenience charges, BC-A, BC-B, BC-C, BC-D, BC-E and EWS category candidates must pay ₹1,300 plus convenience charges, while SC, ST, PwD and transgender candidates need to pay ₹900 plus convenience charges. Once the payment is successfully made, the fee details will be reflected in the submitted application form.

AP SET exam 2025 details

This test covers a variety of subjects, and exam centres will be located throughout Andhra Pradesh. The official website will have a timetable for each subject, a list of exam centres, and thorough instructions.

About the AP SET exam

AP SET is an eligibility exam recognised by the Andhra Pradesh government that aims to ensure excellent education and academic standards. This exam gives an advantage to upcoming instructors to qualify for assistant professor positions at the state's institutions and colleges.