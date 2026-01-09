Lucknow Schools Closed Till January 10 Amid Cold Wave, Revised Timings For Senior Classes

Lucknow Schools Closed | X

Lucknow Schools Closed: Due to the continuous cold wave and thick fog in Lucknow, the district administration has declared a holiday for younger students in schools. The District Magistrate, Lucknow, issued an order in this regard. All schools running classes from pre-primary to Class 8 will remain closed till January 10, 2026.

The decision has been taken after considering weather forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regarding continued severe cold conditions in the district. Orders shall apply to all government, government-aided, unaided, and board-recognised schools, including Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls’ Schools, as well as other aided or unaided institutions operating within the Lucknow district.

However, the administration allowed the continuation of academic activities for the senior students with changed timings. Classes from Class 9 to Class 12 are scheduled from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm so that students would not have to face peak cold conditions. School authorities were instructed to strictly follow the revised schedule.

The district magistrate has stated that all institutions must comply with the order strictly; otherwise, any violation may attract administrative action. The move aims to safeguard students' health, particularly young children who are more prone to extreme cold and low visibility conditions caused by fog.

Parents and guardians welcome the move, citing early morning travel and exposure to inclement weather conditions. A number of neighbouring districts in Uttar Pradesh have issued similar advisories amid escalating winter conditions in the state.

The district administration has clarified that the authenticity of the order can be verified on the official website of the Lucknow district administration. Schools have also been asked to clearly communicate the information to students and parents through official channels.