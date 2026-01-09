 Lucknow Schools Closed Till January 10 Amid Cold Wave, Revised Timings For Senior Classes
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationLucknow Schools Closed Till January 10 Amid Cold Wave, Revised Timings For Senior Classes

Lucknow Schools Closed Till January 10 Amid Cold Wave, Revised Timings For Senior Classes

Lucknow schools have been shut for students from pre-primary to Class 8 till January 10, 2026, due to a severe cold wave and dense fog. As per the District Magistrate’s order, Classes 9 to 12 will function with revised timings from 10 am to 3 pm. The decision, based on IMD forecasts, applies to all government and private schools.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
Lucknow Schools Closed | X

Lucknow Schools Closed: Due to the continuous cold wave and thick fog in Lucknow, the district administration has declared a holiday for younger students in schools. The District Magistrate, Lucknow, issued an order in this regard. All schools running classes from pre-primary to Class 8 will remain closed till January 10, 2026.

The decision has been taken after considering weather forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regarding continued severe cold conditions in the district. Orders shall apply to all government, government-aided, unaided, and board-recognised schools, including Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls’ Schools, as well as other aided or unaided institutions operating within the Lucknow district.

However, the administration allowed the continuation of academic activities for the senior students with changed timings. Classes from Class 9 to Class 12 are scheduled from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm so that students would not have to face peak cold conditions. School authorities were instructed to strictly follow the revised schedule.

Read Also
SSC Calendar 2026-27 Session: Tentative Timetable For Major Exams Out; Check Dates Here
article-image

The district magistrate has stated that all institutions must comply with the order strictly; otherwise, any violation may attract administrative action. The move aims to safeguard students' health, particularly young children who are more prone to extreme cold and low visibility conditions caused by fog.

FPJ Shorts
Lucknow Schools Closed Till January 10 Amid Cold Wave, Revised Timings For Senior Classes
Lucknow Schools Closed Till January 10 Amid Cold Wave, Revised Timings For Senior Classes
SEBI Enables End-To-End Digital Onboarding For FPIs
SEBI Enables End-To-End Digital Onboarding For FPIs
Amaal Mallik Remembers Pet Dog Handsome On Death Anniversary, Pens Emotional Note
Amaal Mallik Remembers Pet Dog Handsome On Death Anniversary, Pens Emotional Note
Tata Power Renewable Arm To Pour ₹6,675 Crore In 10 GW Solar Ingot, Wafer Plant In Andhra Pradesh
Tata Power Renewable Arm To Pour ₹6,675 Crore In 10 GW Solar Ingot, Wafer Plant In Andhra Pradesh

Parents and guardians welcome the move, citing early morning travel and exposure to inclement weather conditions. A number of neighbouring districts in Uttar Pradesh have issued similar advisories amid escalating winter conditions in the state.

The district administration has clarified that the authenticity of the order can be verified on the official website of the Lucknow district administration. Schools have also been asked to clearly communicate the information to students and parents through official channels.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lucknow Schools Closed Till January 10 Amid Cold Wave, Revised Timings For Senior Classes

Lucknow Schools Closed Till January 10 Amid Cold Wave, Revised Timings For Senior Classes

SSC Calendar 2026-27 Session: Tentative Timetable For Major Exams Out; Check Dates Here

SSC Calendar 2026-27 Session: Tentative Timetable For Major Exams Out; Check Dates Here

COMEDK UGET 2026 Exam Date Announced At comedk.org; Engineering Entrance Test To Be Held On May 9

COMEDK UGET 2026 Exam Date Announced At comedk.org; Engineering Entrance Test To Be Held On May 9

SNAP 2025 Results OUT At snaptest.org; Direct Link Here

SNAP 2025 Results OUT At snaptest.org; Direct Link Here

Maharashtra Releases A Slew Of Rules For Educational Institutes To Lower Mental Health Pressure On...

Maharashtra Releases A Slew Of Rules For Educational Institutes To Lower Mental Health Pressure On...