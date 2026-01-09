SSC Calendar 2026-27 Session: Tentative Timetable For Major Exams Out; Check Dates Here

SSC Calendar 2026-27 Session | Canva

SSC Calendar 2026-27 Session: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the official examination schedule for the 2026-27 recruiting cycle on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

The calendar provides an approximate timeline for when notifications may be released, application periods, and exam months for the key SSC examinations, including CGL, CHSL, JE, MTS, Stenographer, Sub-Inspector, and GD Constable.

SSC Calendar 2026-27 Session: Tentative exam dates

The examination schedule outlines key timelines for major SSC and departmental exams. The JSA/LDC Grade LDCE (DoPT), SSA/UDC Grade LDCE (DoPT), and ASO Grade LDCE will all be notified on March 16, 2026, with applications closing on April 7, 2026, and exams tentatively scheduled for May 2026. The SSC CGL and SSC JE notifications are expected in March 2026, with applications open till April 2026 and exams likely between May and June 2026.

Selection Post Phase-XIV will follow a similar schedule, with exams from May to July 2026. SSC CHSL, Stenographer Grade C and D, and Combined Hindi Translators exams will be notified in April 2026, with exam windows stretching from July to September 2026. The SSC MTS and Havaldar exam is expected later in the year, with exams from September to November 2026. Recruitment for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs is slated for October–November 2026, while the Constable (GD) exam is scheduled between January and March 2027.

Note: Aspirants should also keep in mind that the timeline is only an estimate and may vary. Unless otherwise specified, all exams will be administered using a computer. Each SSC examination announcement will be given independently, and it will include information such as eligibility requirements, syllabus, exam pattern, and vacancy data.