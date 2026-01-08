 IOCL Non-Executive Personnel Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 394 Posts Ends Tomorrow; Check Details Here
IOCL will close applications for Non-Executive Personnel Recruitment 2026 on January 9. The drive aims to fill 394 posts, including Junior Engineering Assistant and Junior Quality Control Analyst roles. Selected candidates will earn ₹25,000–₹1,05,000 per month with benefits. The CBT exam is scheduled for January 2026.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
IOCL Non-Executive Personnel Recruitment 2026 | iocl.com

IOCL Non-Executive Personnel Recruitment 2026: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is going to end the registration process for the Non-Executive Personnel (Junior Engineering Assistant and Junior Quality Control Analyst) on the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. This recruitment aims to fill 394 posts.

IOCL Non-Executive Personnel Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

1. Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production): 232

2. Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U): 37

3. Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U-O&M): 22

4. Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical): 12

5. Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mechanical): 14

6. Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation): 6

7. Junior Quality Control Analyst-IV: 20

8. Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety): 51

9. Total: 394

IOCL Non-Executive Personnel Recruitment 2026: Important dates

1. Notification release date: 20th December 2025

2. Application process start date: 20th December 2025

3. Last date to apply: 9th January 2026

4. Exam Date: January 2026

IOCL Non-Executive Personnel Recruitment 2026: Salary and perks details

The IOCL Non-Executive Personnel Salary 2026 varies by post and grade, with monthly pay ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹1,05,000. In addition to the basic salary, employees are entitled to several benefits, including productivity and performance-linked incentives, provident fund, gratuity, insurance coverage, house rent allowance or company housing, medical facilities, leave benefits, LTC/LFA, children’s education allowance, and other allowances as per IOCL norms.

Direct link to apply

IOCL Non-Executive Personnel Recruitment 2026: Exam pattern

The CBT will consist of 100 objective-type questions in English and Hindi, covering Subject Knowledge, Numerical Ability, and General Awareness. Each correct answer will carry one mark, with no negative marking for wrong responses. The total exam duration will be 120 minutes. The section-wise breakup includes 75 questions from Subject Knowledge carrying 75 marks, 15 questions from Numerical Ability for 15 marks, and 10 questions from General Awareness for 10 marks, making a total of 100 questions for 100 marks.

Read the official notice here

IOCL Non-Executive Personnel Recruitment 2026: Minimum qualifying marks

Candidates from the General, EWS, and OBC categories must secure a minimum of 40 per cent to qualify, while SC, ST, and PwBD candidates will be eligible with 35 per cent marks, availing a five per cent relaxation.

