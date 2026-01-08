UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026 Soon | Canva

UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December tentative answer key on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

According to prior trends, the answer key is normally available five to fourteen days following the exam. In past sessions, it was released within five to seven days.

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: How to download?

To download the UGC NET Tentative Answer Key 2026, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Latest News” section.

Step 3: After this, click on the “UGC NET Provisional Answer Key” link.

Step 4: After this, log in using the details such as application number, date of birth or password.

Step 5: Now, the answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 file and review the responses.

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Objection window

Once the answer key is published, the NTA will open a window for objections. Applicants will be able to challenge any question or answer that they believe is incorrect. All objections will be evaluated by topic experts chosen by the NTA. If a challenge is deemed to be valid, the relevant adjustments will be made. These modifications will be incorporated into the final answer key and results. The final result will be prepared only after the review procedure is concluded.

Aspirants are urged to carefully compare their responses to the official ones. This aids in estimating scores before the results are announced.

UGC NET December exam details

The exam cycle lasted from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. The exam was administered in a computer-based test style at multiple locations.