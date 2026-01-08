NALCO Manager Recruitment 2026: Notification For 48 Posts Released At nalcoindia.com; Check Salary Structure & Application Fees, Direct Link To Apply Here

NALCO Manager Recruitment 2026 Notification Out | nalcoindia.com

NALCO Manager Recruitment 2026: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has issued the official notification for the recruitment of Manager posts in Engineering disciplines. Candidates can access the notification from the official website of NALCO at nalcoindia.com.

NALCO Manager Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The post-wise vacancy distribution shows a total of 48 openings across various managerial roles. Civil Manager (E03) has 2 vacancies under the UR category. Mechanical Manager (E03) accounts for 12 posts, including 7 UR, 3 OBC-NCL, 1 SC and 1 EWS vacancy. Electrical Manager (E03) has 8 vacancies with representation from UR, OBC-NCL and SC categories. Chemical Manager (E03) has the highest number of posts at 20, spread across UR, OBC-NCL, SC, ST and EWS categories. Electronics and Instrumentation (E&I) Manager (E03) has 6 vacancies, mainly under the UR category.

Read the official notification for NALCO Manager Recruitment 2026

NALCO Manager Recruitment 2026: Important dates

1. Notification release date: 8th January 2026

2. Start of application process: 13th January 2026 from 10 am

3. Last date to apply and make payment: 2nd February 2026 till 5 pm

NALCO Manager Recruitment 2026: Salary details

Candidates selected for Manager posts will receive an attractive compensation package with a comparable CTC of around ₹22.82 lakh per annum, along with applicable perks and benefits. The pay scale follows the IDA pattern, with a revised range of ₹70,000 to ₹2,00,000 (earlier ₹29,100 to ₹54,500), while the higher IDA scale is ₹80,000 to ₹2,20,000. For those on the CDA pattern applicable to central or state government services, the revised pay is Level 11, ranging from ₹67,700 to ₹2,08,700, replacing the pre-revised scale of ₹15,600 to ₹39,100 plus a grade pay of ₹6,600.

Direct link to apply for NALCO Manager Recruitment 2026

NALCO Manager Recruitment 2026: Application fees

Candidates belonging to the UR, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay ₹1,000 as an application and processing fee, while SC, ST, and PwBD candidates need to pay ₹500 as a processing fee only; internal candidates are exempted from any fee. The payment can be made through internet banking, UPI, or debit card. The fee is strictly non-refundable, so applicants must carefully check their eligibility and payment details before submission.

After successful payment, candidates must enter the State Bank Collect Reference Number and payment date in the NALCO online application form on the career page. Any incorrect submission of payment details will lead to rejection of candidature, and no requests for correction or issue of call letters will be entertained.