XAT Exam 2026: Provisional Answer Key And Response Sheet To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Access

XAT Provisional Answer Key 2026: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) plans to issue the XAT 2026 tentative answer key and response sheet soon. Once issued, the documents will be made accessible on the official website of XAT at xatonline.in. Applicants will be able to download them in PDF format.

XAT Provisional Answer Key 2026: How to download?

To download the XAT 2026 Tentative Answer Key 2026, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

Step 2: After this, click on the XAT 2026 answer key/response sheet link.

Step 3: Next, enter the details such as XAT ID, password and security pin.

Step 4: Now, candidates need to log in to the candidate dashboard.

Step 5: Next, click on the Answer Key or Candidate Response option.

Step 6: The XAT 2026 provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the XAT 2026 provisional answer key PDF and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Note: The answer key and response sheet are intended for applicants who took the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026. The exam is required for admission to the MBA and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programs.

XAT Exam 2026: Marking scheme

Each correct answer is worth one mark. For each wrong response, 0.25 points are deducted. Eight consecutive unattempted questions result in a 0.10 mark penalty. There are no negative marks in the General Knowledge area.

XAT Exam 2026 dates

The XAT 2026 exam was held on January 4 in computer-based test mode. The test was held from 2 to 5 p.m. It was performed in 109 Indian cities.

XAT 2026: Exam pattern

The question paper contained 95 multiple-choice questions. The examination was broken into four portions. The Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning tests had 26 questions. Decision-making consisted of 21 questions. Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation consisted of 28 questions. General Knowledge consisted of 20 questions.