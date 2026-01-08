 RRB ALP Exam Dates 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
RRB ALP Exam Dates 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

The Railway Recruitment Board has announced RRB ALP Exam Dates 2025 for Assistant Loco Pilot posts. The CBT-1 exam will be held from February 16 to 18, 2026. Candidates can check the schedule on regional RRB websites. Exam city slips will be released 10 days before the exam, while e-call letters will be available four days prior.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
RRB ALP Exam Dates 2025 | Canva

RRB ALP Exam Dates 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB ) has published the RRB ALP exam dates for 2025. Aspirants who are taking the written test for the Assistant Loco Pilot position can view the timetable on the regional RRBs' official website.

The official notice reads, "Candidate must bring their same Photo Identity Document in original as mentioned in the application, failing which the candidate is not allowed to attend the exam."

RRB ALP Exam Dates 2025: How to download the notice?

To download the RRB ALP Exam Dates 2025 notice, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the RRB ALP Exam Dates 2025 notice.

Step 3: After this, a new PDF file will open on the screen.

Step 4: Now, candidates can check the exam dates carefully.

Step 5: Download the RRB ALP Exam Dates 2025 notice and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to read the official notice here

RRB ALP Exam Dates 2025

The exam will be conducted from February 16 to 18, 2026. CBT-1 will simply be a screening exam to determine which applicants are eligible for CBT-2 based on their normalised scores and merit. Screening will be based on their performance in CBT-1 among candidates who have chosen the same RRB exclusively.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Exam city slip

The exam city slip will be made accessible to applicants 10 days before the final exam date. The e-call letters will be accessible for download approximately four days before the exam date specified in the exam city and date notification link.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment campaign will fill 9970 positions for Assistant Loco Pilots in the business. The registration process began on April 12 and ended on May 11, 2025.

About the RRB ALP Recruitment 2025

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 aims to fill Assistant Loco Pilot posts through CBTs, aptitude test, document verification, and medical examination across railway zones.

