 KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Out For January 10 & 11 Exam; Here's How To Download
KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Out For January 10 & 11 Exam; Here's How To Download

The CBSE has released the KVS and NVS Admit Card 2026 on January 8 for recruitment exams scheduled on January 10 and 11, 2026. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from kvsangathan.nic.in or cbse.gov.in using login details. The admit card carries exam date, shift, centre details, and instructions.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 |

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the hall tickets for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recruitment tests on January 8, 2026. Registered applicants can access the KVS NVS Admit Card 2025 on the official website of KVS and CBSE at kvsangathan.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. To access the admit card, applicants can enter their login credentials.

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026: How to download?

To download the KVS NVS Hall Ticket 2026, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KVS and CBSE at kvsangathan.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the KVS Admit Card 2026/NVS Admit Card 2026 link available, on the homepage.

article-image

Step 3: After this, enter the login credentials and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the KVS NVS Hall Ticket 2026 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

KVS and NVS Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on the hall ticket

The KVS and NVS Admit Card 2026 will contain essential details such as the candidate’s name and photograph, registration number and roll number, exam date and shift timing, reporting time, complete exam centre address, and important instructions to be followed on the examination day.

KVS NVS Recruitment 2026: Exam details

The exams are scheduled to take place on January 10 and 11, 2026. This year, roughly 15 lakh students are likely to sit for the tests. The Hall Ticket is a required document for admittance into the examination hall.

KVS NVS Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive intends to fill 15,762 openings in teaching and non-teaching positions such as PRT, TGT, PGT, Librarian, JSA, and MTS.

