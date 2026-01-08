UPSC CDS 1 Result 2025: List Of Recommended Candidates Out; Here's How To Check

UPSC CDS 1 Result 2025 | upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS 1 Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the marks of the recommended candidates for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I), 2025. Applicants who passed both the written exam and the SSB interview can now examine their results on the UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in.

The marks list includes the candidate’s roll number, name, scores from the written examination, SSB interview, and overall marks. Aspirants can obtain the official marks PDF and double-check their information before proceeding to the next step of the course.

UPSC CDS 1 Result 2025: How to download?

To download the result, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the “What’s New” section and then click the “Marks of Recommended Candidates: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2025” link.

Step 3: After this, the result PDF with the marks will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Now, applicants can check their names and roll numbers.

Step 5: Download the UPSC CDS 1 Result 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to check the result

UPSC CDS 1 Result 2025: How many men and women were selected for the Officers' Training Academy?

535 individuals have been recommended for CDS-I 2025. There are 473 men and 62 women. These individuals were selected for the 123rd Short Service Commission (SSC) course for men and the 37th SSC course for women at the Officers' Training Academy, Chennai.

UPSC CDS 1 Result 2025: Selection process

After the UPSC CDS-1 2025 results are declared, qualifying candidates will go to the next level of the selection procedure. First, they must go through the document verification stage to validate their eligibility. Second, they must pass a medical test performed by the Armed Forces Medical Board.

UPSC CDS 1 Result 2025: Letters of admission

Aspirants who finish these processes will be granted letters of admission to either the 123rd SSC course for men or the 37th SSC course for women at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. Finally, they will begin military training to prepare for commissioning into the Indian Army, Navy, or Air Force. These steps must be completed prior to officially entering the defence services.