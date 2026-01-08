South Indian Bank Recruitment 2026: Application Process Underway; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2026 | recruit.southindianbank.bank.in

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2026: The application process for the officer-level posts in speciality professions is underway by the South Indian Bank. Interested candidates can submit their form on the official website of South Indian Bank at recruit.southindianbank.bank.in. Those chosen will be assigned to Scale I or Scale II officer positions and may be posted anywhere in India, depending on the bank's requirements.

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2026: Important dates

The online application procedure began on January 7, 2026. The deadline to submit the application form is January 17, 2026. The deadline for checking age, qualifications, and experience is December 31, 2025.

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2026 invites applications for positions such as Credit Analyst, Technical Manager or Regional Technical Manager, and Lead Analyst in the Risk Control Unit. These are officer-level roles designed for people with suitable professional experience. The bank has not disclosed the actual number of vacancies for each position.

Direct link to apply for South Indian Bank Recruitment 2026

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

a. Education qualification: Aspirants for the Credit Analyst position should hold a CA, CMA, MBA in Finance, or have received recognised banking or credit-related qualifications. Technical Manager positions require a degree in Civil Engineering or Architecture, as well as appropriate experience. Aspirants for the Lead Analyst position in the Risk Control Unit must have a background in forensic sciences or risk and fraud-related certifications, as well as experience performing risk control responsibilities. A minimum of 50% marks in the qualifying degree is usually necessary.

b. Age limit: The maximum age for applying is 35 years as of December 31, 2025. According to the guidelines, SC and ST candidates are eligible for a five-year age relaxation. Candidates must also have relevant job experience, typically two years or more, depending on the position applied for.

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The recruitment procedure will include an initial screening of applications and subsequent interviews. Simply meeting the eligibility requirements will not guarantee an interview, since the bank may choose the candidates based on its own criteria.