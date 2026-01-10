 Mumbai News: 145 BMC Schools Near QCI Accreditation After Year-Long Quality Assessment Drive
As many as 145 BMC-run schools are in the final stage of receiving Quality Council of India accreditation after a year-long assessment process. The initiative aims to align municipal schools with national quality benchmarks through structured evaluation, teacher training and digital monitoring.

Shreya JachakUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 12:44 AM IST
article-image
BMC municipal schools move closer to Quality Council of India accreditation as the civic body completes a major education quality upgrade initiative | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 09: As many as 145 municipal schools run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have undergone a rigorous process since last year to receive accreditation from the Quality Council of India (QCI), which is now in the final stages.

MoU signed, teachers trained

The BMC signed a memorandum of understanding with the QCI last year to accredit 153 schools, following which the civic-run schools conducted training programmes for teachers and principals to deliver education in line with the parameters set by the QCI.

Standard procedures implemented

To gain credibility, the schools are required to establish standard operating procedures, conduct self-assessment methodologies and ensure uniform practices across institutions, involving extensive groundwork.

Project launched under NEP 2020

The BMC School Accreditation Project was launched in June 2025, and since then teachers and headmasters from 153 schools were trained. As many as 145 municipal schools have been prepared for free accreditation under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Aim to meet national benchmarks

The initiative aims to bring municipal schools on par with national quality benchmarks prescribed by the QCI through structured evaluation, teacher capacity building and digital monitoring systems.

Assessments underway

At present, all participating schools have submitted their applications, completed self-assessment exercises and received one-page feedback summaries from the QCI.

Desktop assessments are currently underway, following which onsite evaluations will be conducted. Accreditation certificates are expected to be awarded shortly, marking a significant milestone in improving the quality of education in BMC schools.

About QCI accreditation

QCI accreditation serves as a rigorous, nationally recognised quality benchmark for schools, assessing key parameters such as teaching-learning processes, leadership and governance, infrastructure, safety standards, inclusivity and academic outcomes.

The framework promotes transparent assessment, continuous professional development of teachers, digital progress tracking and consistency in school operations.

BMC Initiates Preparations For 25% RTE Admissions In Private Schools And Sets Up 82 Help Centers...
article-image

Accredited schools are guided through corrective action plans to ensure sustained improvement. For municipal schools, this brings structured accountability, strengthens institutional systems and significantly enhances access to quality education and facilities for students.

