BMC Initiates Preparations For 25% RTE Admissions In Private Schools And Sets Up 82 Help Centers Across Mumbai

To implement the rule of 25 percent admission to students under the Right to Education Act, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started holding meetings with private schools to approve the number of seats and add new schools to the under the provision. | Representative Image

Mumbai: To implement the rule of 25 percent admission to students under the Right to Education Act, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started holding meetings with private schools to approve the number of seats and add new schools to the under the provision. Meanwhile the department is setting up 82 help centers across the city to assist parents.

Calculation of Seats and Vetting Process

It is compulsory for all the unaided (private) schools to provide admission to students under Section 12 (1) of the RTE. 25 percent free admission is given in pre-primary or class 1 in all unaided schools operating within the municipal limits and recognized by the municipality, regardless of medium.

The number of seats to be allotted under RTE is assessed on the basis of number of students in standard one for the past three years. "We asses the number of seats and accordingly update on the portal. Meanwhile, if there are new schools who have received a minority certificate and schools that have completed three years will be added to the process," said Nisar Khan, deputy education officer. "We are currently carrying out the vetting process," he added.

The civic body is currently waiting for a circular from the state school education department which will permit the civic bodies to start this process. "The circular is expected to come in January, after which the lottery process will begin," he added.

The department has started preparations by holding meetings with more than 200 private schools in the city.

While the process is underway, the BMC will also set up 82 help centers across the city to help the parents take part in the admission process.

Setting Up Help Centers Across the City

A total of 19 Urban Resource Centers (URCs) are functioning in Mumbai under the Education Department. Out of these, 12 centers are under the municipal corporation, seven centers come under the Divisional Deputy Director of Education and help centers for parents are being started.

For RTE admission, income certificate, caste certificate, medical certificate regarding disability or HIV, certificates of economically weaker sections, divorce documents if the child is of divorced parents, as well as Aadhaar card, birth and residence certificates are required.

For students belonging to other categories except SC and ST, an income certificate from the Tehsildar is required stating that the annual income does not exceed Rs. 1 lakh.

