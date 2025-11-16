 IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
The hall ticket for the IBPS RRB PO (Officer Scale-I) Prelims 2025 test has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The admit card plays a crucial role as it contains key information that candidates must carefully verify before the exam.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 | ibps.in

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) issued the hall ticket for the IBPS RRB PO (Officer Scale-I) Prelims 2025 test on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Aspirants who enrolled for this recruitment can now download their admit cards by entering their registration number, roll number, password, or date of birth. The preliminary test is planned to take place on November 22 and 23, 2025.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to download?

Applicants can download their hall ticket from the official webpage by following the instructions outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CRP-RRBs section and then select the ‘Officer Scale-I Prelims Admit Card 2025’ link.

Step 3: Next, enter the details such as Registration Number / Roll Number and Password / Date of Birth, fill the captcha code and then click Login.

Step 4: Now, the IBPS RRB PO prelims admit card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the IBPS RRB PO prelims admit card 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

Note: Aspirants are urged to download their admit card as soon as possible and carefully read the guidelines to prevent any last-minute complications on the day of the test. They should also bring a coloured printout for clearer verification at the centre.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned

The admit card plays a crucial role as it contains key information that candidates must carefully verify before the exam. It includes the candidate’s full name, roll number, registration number, exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and gate closing time. Additionally, the hall ticket mentions the exam centre’s name and complete address, along with the candidate’s photograph, signature and other important exam-day instructions. Any discrepancy in personal details should be corrected well in advance.

