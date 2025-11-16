Cabinet Secretariat DFO Tech Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 250 Vacancies Starts; Check All The Important Details Here

Cabinet Secretariat DFO Tech Recruitment 2025 | Canva

Cabinet Secretariat DFO Tech Recruitment 2025: The Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, has started the recruitment procedure for 250 Deputy Field Officer (Technical) positions under Advertisement No. 02/2025. The application window commenced on November 15, 2025, and the offline application procedure will continue until December 14, 2025.

Cabinet Secretariat DFO Tech Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 250 vacancies. The post-wise breakup is:

Computer Science / Information Technology: 124

Data Science / Artificial Intelligence: 10

Electronics and/or Communication / Telecommunication: 95

Civil Engineering: 02

Mechanical Engineering: 02

Physics: 06

Chemistry: 04

Mathematics: 02

Statistics: 02

Geology: 03

Cabinet Secretariat DFO Tech Recruitment 2025: Salary details

The role is Pay Level-7, with a basic pay of ₹44,900 and gross emoluments approaching ₹99,000 in Delhi.

Cabinet Secretariat DFO Tech Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Educational Qualification: Applicants should have earned a Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology, or a Master's degree in Science, from a recognised university or institution. Aspirants must possess a valid GATE score in a related discipline.

b. Age Limit (as on 14/12/2025): To be qualified to submit an application online for the Cabinet Secretariat Deputy Field Officer Recruitment 2025, aspirants must be under 30 years old. The upper age limit is relaxable for the indicated categories, namely SC/ST/OBC/Central Government Employees/Ex-servicemen, in accordance with current Central Government Orders.

Cabinet Secretariat DFO Tech Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Download or type the application form on A4-size paper in English capital letters.

Step 2: After this, candidates need to attach the self-attested copies of: 10th and 12th certificates, degree certificate and marksheets, valid GATE scorecard, age proof, and category certificate (if applicable).

Step 3: Place all the documents in an envelope and write “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF DEPUTY FIELD OFFICER (TECHNICAL).”

Step 4: Now, send the envelope to this address: Post Bag No. 001, Lodhi Road Head Post Office, New Delhi – 110003.

Cabinet Secretariat DFO Tech Recruitment 2025: Selection process

GATE scores and interviews are part of the selection procedure for Deputy Field Officer positions. Aspirants will only be eligible for Deputy Field Officer Technical positions under Pay Level 7 if they pass every step of the selection process.