Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Plans Statewide Expansion Of Robotic Surgery And Advanced Healthcare By 2026

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu | X @SukhuSukhvinder

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said plans are already in motion to expand robotic surgical facilities to all medical colleges across Himachal Pradesh by early 2026.

Operationalisation of robotic surgery has begun at AIMSS Chamiana and Tanda Medical College, marking a historic first for the state's public health sector, he said.

"These updates are part of a broader strategy to make Himachal Pradesh a medical excellence hub," an official release issued here quoted Sukhu as saying.

Several "people-first" milestones have been achieved with the launch of dedicated senior citizen OPDs. These specialised consultation slots for citizens above the age of 70 are now functional across major hospitals, effectively eliminating long queues for the elderly, Sukhu said.

Read Also Tripura CM Manik Saha Proposes Setting Up Eklavya Model Residential Schools In All 58 Blocks To...

"In a landmark decision to bolster specialised care, an allocation of Rs 5 crore each to five premier medical institutions -- IGMC Shimla and medical colleges in Tanda, Hamirpur, Ner Chowk and AIMSS at Chamiana -- was announced for the establishment of dedicated bone marrow transplant infrastructure.

"This initiative is complemented by the approval of Rs 75 crore for AI-equipped smart labs at IGMC and Tanda, which will significantly reduce diagnostic wait times through automation," he said.

To address the specialised needs of the younger generation, the government has also moved forward with an Advanced Pediatric Centre at AIMSS Chamiana to provide world-class child healthcare services within the state, the chief minister said.

The state successfully executed a massive Pulse Polio campaign starting December 21, which included intensive door-to-door mop-up operations to ensure 100 per cent immunisation coverage, he said.

Sukhu reiterated that the vision of the government is to ensure that every citizen receives high-quality treatment. The administration is focused on creating a resilient health system that prioritises the vulnerable.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)