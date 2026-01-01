Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26: Last Date To Apply For 175 Posts; Details Here

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26 | nainitalbank.bank.in

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26: The application process for the Clerk, PO, and SO positions is going to close today, January 1, 2026, by the Nainital Bank. Candidates can apply on the official website of Nainital Bank at nainitalbank.bank.in.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 175 positions in the bank. There are 71 clerk positions, 40 for probationary officers, and 64 for specialist officers. The bank has published openings for Customer Service Associate or Clerk, Probationary Officer, and Specialist Officer positions at various levels.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26: Important dates

The important dates are as follows:

a. Notification release date: December 10, 2025

b. Start of application process: December 12, 2025.

c. Last date to apply: January 1, 2026

d. Last date to make the payment: January 2, 2026

e. Written examination date: January 18, 2026

Read the official notification here

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26: Eligibility criteria

Read Also OPSC Odisha Civil Services Notification 2026 Out; Check Vacancy Details Here

Aspirants for Clerk and PO positions must be graduates, while SO candidates must have a degree in a relevant discipline. The age range for all positions is 21 to 32 years old as of November 30, 2025, with age restrictions in place if required.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26: How to apply?

To submit the application process for Nainital Bank recruitment, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Nainital Bank at nainitalbank.bank.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Career' option.

Step 3: After this, go to the 'Click here for Registration / Apply Online (Registration shall start from 12.12.2025 till 01.01.2026)' link.

Step 4: Next, aspirants must register using basic details, upload required documents, make the payment through online payment options, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page & payment receipt and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26: Selection process

The selection procedure consists of a written examination, document verification, and a medical examination administered by the bank.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26: Application fees

The application fee for Clerk jobs is Rs. 1000, while applicants for Scale I and II need to pay Rs. 1500 online.