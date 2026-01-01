 OPSC Odisha Civil Services Notification 2026 Out; Check Vacancy Details Here
The OPSC has released the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Notification 2026 for recruitment to 314 Group A and B posts, including 104 for women. Applications will open from January 20 to February 20, 2026, with the prelims scheduled on June 7. Graduates aged 21–38 years are eligible. A ₹700 fee applies to non-reserved candidates.

OPSC Odisha Civil Services Notification 2026: The Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Examination 2026 notice has been released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC OCS test is the top-tier competitive exam for graduates seeking positions in state administrative services. This exam is held to choose eligible applicants for various Group A and Group B positions within the Odisha state government.

OPSC Odisha Civil Services Notification 2026: Important dates

1. Notification release date: December 31, 2025

2. Application process start date: January 20, 2026

3. Last date to apply: February 20, 2026

4. Last date to submit final application: February 27, 2026

5. Preliminary exam date: June 7, 2026 (Sunday)

6. Mains exam date: To be announced later

OPSC OCS Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

According to the official notification, 314 openings have been published for the OPSC OCS 2026 examination. Out of the total vacancies, 104 are earmarked for female candidates.

The OPSC OCS test selects applicants for a number of critical administrative and associated functions. Some of the important posts are: Odisha Administrative Service, Odisha Police Service, Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service, Odisha Cooperative Service, Odisha Labour Service, Odisha Excise Service, Odisha Tourism Service, and Odisha Skill Development and Employment Service.

OPSC Odisha Civil Services Notification 2026: Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the OPSC OCS 2026 examination, candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Applicants should be between 21 and 38 years of age as per the cut-off date specified in the notification, with age relaxation applicable to reserved category candidates according to government norms. Additionally, candidates must possess proficiency in the Odia language, including the ability to read, write, and speak it.

OPSC Odisha Civil Services Notification 2026: Application fees

Candidates belonging to categories other than SC, ST and PwD are required to pay an examination fee of ₹700 through online mode while submitting the online application form. The examination fee will be refunded only to those candidates who actually appear in both papers of the Preliminary Examination. Applications submitted without payment of the prescribed fee, except for SC/ST/PwD candidates, will be treated as incomplete and will be rejected. The refund will be issued after the completion of the preliminary examination and will be processed to the original mode of payment used by the candidate, such as credit card, debit card, UPI, net banking or wallet.

