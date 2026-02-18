Ulhasnagar Traffic Police Launch Special Drive Against Drunk Driving, Overspeeding By School Buses To Protect Students

In a major step to ensure the safety of schoolchildren, the Ulhasnagar Traffic Police have launched a special inspection drive targeting drunk driving and traffic violations by school bus and transport operators across the city. |

Ulhasnagar: In a major step to ensure the safety of schoolchildren, the Ulhasnagar Traffic Police have launched a special inspection drive targeting drunk driving and traffic violations by school bus and transport operators across the city.

Action follows concerns over drivers ferrying students under influence

The action comes amid concerns that some drivers ferrying students were allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and overspeeding, putting young lives at risk. Officials said the department has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards such negligence, particularly when it concerns children’s safety.

Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Rajesh Shirsat, traffic teams carried out surprise checks at various locations in Ulhasnagar. The drive covered school buses, auto-rickshaws, vans, taxis and other vehicles used to transport students. Officers verified essential documents including registration certificates, permits, insurance papers, vehicle fitness certificates and driving licences.

Drivers subjected to on-the-spot breathalyser tests

Importantly, drivers were subjected to on-the-spot breathalyser tests to detect alcohol consumption. Authorities said strict action would be taken against those found violating traffic rules or operating vehicles in an inebriated condition.

Senior Police Inspector Shirsat stated that student safety remains the department’s top priority and that such enforcement drives will continue on a regular basis.

APIS Kale, Bhoir, Bendre and traffic personnel participate in op

The operation was conducted with the active participation of Assistant Police Inspectors Kale, Santosh Bhoir, Sanjay Bendre, Jitendra Chitte, Manoj Kale, Nana Awhad, Bharat Khandekar and Ranjeet Khot, along with other traffic personnel.

Police officials urged parents and school authorities to cooperate and report any instances of reckless driving to ensure safer transportation for students.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/