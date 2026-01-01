SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 To Be Declared Soon; Details Here

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 | Canva

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is going to announce the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 soon on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This result is for applicants who sat for the SBI Clerk (Junior Associate Customer Support and Sales) Mains exam held in November 2025.

Candidates can also check the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 on the official State Bank of India websites, including sbi.co.in/web/careers, and sbi.bank.in/web/careers/current-openings.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: How to download?

To download the result, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Careers section.

Step 3: After this, open Current Openings and then click on the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 link.

Step 4: Now, the PDF file will appear on the screen, where applicants can check their roll number by using the Ctrl + F function.

Step 5: Download the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

SBI Clerk Mains Scorecards 2025

Along with the result, SBI will also release the scorecard, merit list and category-wise cut-off marks. Candidates can access the scorecard by logging in with their registration number or roll number, along with their date of birth or password. The scorecard will display section-wise marks, total marks, and the qualifying status.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: What now?

Aspirants who pass the Mains test will be summoned for the Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT). This test is required for applicants who did not study the local language in class 10 or 12.

SBI Clerk Mains 2025: Selection process

The final selection of candidates will be based on their performance in the Mains examination, qualifying the Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT), and successful document verification.