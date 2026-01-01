JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2026 Soon | Canva

JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains Session 1 2026 city intimation slip soon on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the media reports, the slip is expected to be out in the first week of January 2026.

JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2026: How to download?

To download the JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2026, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip link.

Step 3: After this, candidates have to enter their login details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

What is the JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2026?

The city intimidation will assist candidates in learning about exam centres and preparing for the journey prior to the exam. Following the issue of city intimidation, the NTA will provide hall tickets four to five days before the exam.

JEE Main Exam 2026: Dates

The exam will be conducted from January 21 to January 30, 2026. The exam will be taken in two shifts: 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

About JEE Main Exam 2026

JEE Main is a national-level entrance exam administered by the NTA for candidates pursuing undergraduate engineering and architectural programs in India. This test can be used for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and many other engineering institutes, as well as the qualification exam for JEE Advanced, which is necessary for IIT admission. The exam primarily assesses students in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and is typically administered online twice a year, helping students to enhance their performance.