'A Piece Of Paper Can't Decide My Future': Did Vaibhav Suryavanshi Use Famous Thomas Edison Quote After Skipping CBSE Board Exam?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is once again making headlines. Fresh from his success in the ICC U19 World Cup win, the 14-year-old was faced with another test - his class 10 board exams. Suryavanshi was issued an admit card and was expected to write his exams at Poddar International School in Samastipur, Bihar. The Rajasthan Royals star, who earns ₹1.2 crore from his IPL contract, did not make an appearance and was marked absent.

Later, an X post went viral on social media, with the account claiming to be Vaibhav Suryavanshi. In a post, the user wrote: "A single sheet of paper can't decide my future - Thomas Edison."

The post created a furore on social media, with the post seemingly suggesting that Suryavanshi, at 14, did not believe in the education system.

Speaking to ANI, Poddar International School Principal NK Sinha said, "He is absent today. He has not come to the examination centre. We have marked him absent according to the policy of CBSE... If a student is absent, we have to mark him absent... We were expecting him to come and give the examination, but there are many other obligations. There could be a cricket match or a practice... I think he will definitely take the next exam."

Vaibhav clarifies stance

In an Instagram story, Vaibhav Suryavanshi confirmed that he in fact did not have an X account and urged users to not engage with the same.

"Just a quick clarification: I don't have an account on X. Requesting everyone to please be cautious and not engage with any fake accounts," he wrote on his Instagram account.

Why is Vaibhav Suryavanshi skipping his exam?

As per reports, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's cricket career has taken a step ahead. Suryavanshi was involved in a series of assignments over the last 6 months featuring for his state Bihar, India A and the India U19 team. He then joined Rajasthan Royals' training camp near Nagpur with an eye on the IPL 2026 season.

His training, camps and upcoming participation in the Indian Premier League with the Rajasthan Royals mean he has been away from home and school for extended periods, affecting his ability to prepare for exams. As a result, he and his family decided he should skip the boards this year.