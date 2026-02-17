Sportvot x FPJ: MH Oranje FC And Hope United FC Shine With Convincing Wins In Mumbai Premier League 2025–26

High-energy clashes in the Mumbai Premier League see MH Oranje FC and Hope United FC secure commanding victories | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 17: The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 continues to generate excitement across Mumbai as the city’s leading football clubs compete from December 1 onwards. The tournament has been showcasing fast-paced matches, strong teamwork and impressive goal-scoring performances, keeping football fans engaged throughout the season.

MH Oranje FC secure 3–1 victory

MH Oranje FC produced a composed and clinical performance to defeat Reliance FYC 3–1 in a smoothly contested encounter. MH Oranje FC made excellent use of their attacking chances, converting all three of their shots on target into goals, while Reliance FYC managed to score once from their lone attempt on goal.

The match was played in a highly disciplined manner, with no fouls, offsides or disciplinary cards recorded, allowing the game to flow freely from start to finish. MH Oranje FC’s sharp finishing and organised play proved decisive in securing a well-earned victory.

Hope United FC register dominant 4–0 win

Hope United FC delivered a dominant and one-sided performance as they comfortably defeated Sellebrity FC 4–0. From the opening whistle, Hope United FC controlled the tempo of the match, creating five scoring opportunities and converting four shots on target with precision.

Sellebrity FC struggled to mount any attacking threat and failed to register a single shot throughout the contest. The match remained clean and sporting, with no fouls or cards issued, as Hope United FC’s organised defence and powerful attack sealed an emphatic win.

Competitive spirit on display

The day’s results further highlighted the competitive spirit and rising quality of football on display in the ongoing Mumbai Premier League season.

