 Sportvot x FPJ: MH Oranje FC And Hope United FC Shine With Convincing Wins In Mumbai Premier League 2025–26
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: MH Oranje FC And Hope United FC Shine With Convincing Wins In Mumbai Premier League 2025–26

Sportvot x FPJ: MH Oranje FC And Hope United FC Shine With Convincing Wins In Mumbai Premier League 2025–26

The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 delivered more thrilling action as MH Oranje FC beat Reliance FYC 3–1 while Hope United FC dominated Sellebrity FC 4–0, highlighting the rising quality and competitive spirit of Mumbai’s city football season.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
High-energy clashes in the Mumbai Premier League see MH Oranje FC and Hope United FC secure commanding victories | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 17: The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 continues to generate excitement across Mumbai as the city’s leading football clubs compete from December 1 onwards. The tournament has been showcasing fast-paced matches, strong teamwork and impressive goal-scoring performances, keeping football fans engaged throughout the season.

MH Oranje FC secure 3–1 victory

MH Oranje FC produced a composed and clinical performance to defeat Reliance FYC 3–1 in a smoothly contested encounter. MH Oranje FC made excellent use of their attacking chances, converting all three of their shots on target into goals, while Reliance FYC managed to score once from their lone attempt on goal.

The match was played in a highly disciplined manner, with no fouls, offsides or disciplinary cards recorded, allowing the game to flow freely from start to finish. MH Oranje FC’s sharp finishing and organised play proved decisive in securing a well-earned victory.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: NCP Alleges Irregularities In ₹3 Crore RCC Drainage Project Near NRI Area, Seeks Civic Probe
Navi Mumbai News: NCP Alleges Irregularities In ₹3 Crore RCC Drainage Project Near NRI Area, Seeks Civic Probe
Mumbai To Host Environmental Award 'Earthshot Prize 2026' In November
Mumbai To Host Environmental Award 'Earthshot Prize 2026' In November
Navi Mumbai Crime: Nashik Farmer Robbed Of ₹11.34 Lakh Outside APMC Market, Autorickshaw Driver On Run
Navi Mumbai Crime: Nashik Farmer Robbed Of ₹11.34 Lakh Outside APMC Market, Autorickshaw Driver On Run
'Yuck...Ewww..': Live Rat Jumps Out Of 'Meetha Paani' At Pani Puri Stall In Amritsar; Netizens Disgusted - Video
'Yuck...Ewww..': Live Rat Jumps Out Of 'Meetha Paani' At Pani Puri Stall In Amritsar; Netizens Disgusted - Video

Hope United FC register dominant 4–0 win

Hope United FC delivered a dominant and one-sided performance as they comfortably defeated Sellebrity FC 4–0. From the opening whistle, Hope United FC controlled the tempo of the match, creating five scoring opportunities and converting four shots on target with precision.

Sellebrity FC struggled to mount any attacking threat and failed to register a single shot throughout the contest. The match remained clean and sporting, with no fouls or cards issued, as Hope United FC’s organised defence and powerful attack sealed an emphatic win.

Also Watch:

Read Also
SportVot x FPJ: Indian Padel Tournament 2026 Concludes At Phoenix Palladium Mumbai With Thrilling...
article-image

Competitive spirit on display

The day’s results further highlighted the competitive spirit and rising quality of football on display in the ongoing Mumbai Premier League season.

Live on SportVot
https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_69748c0624aa9a00016e8ec1

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sportvot x FPJ: MH Oranje FC And Hope United FC Shine With Convincing Wins In Mumbai Premier League...
Sportvot x FPJ: MH Oranje FC And Hope United FC Shine With Convincing Wins In Mumbai Premier League...
VIDEO: Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe Players Join Fans’ ‘Poznan’ Celebrations After Eliminating...
VIDEO: Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe Players Join Fans’ ‘Poznan’ Celebrations After Eliminating...
'Final Khelenge': All-Rounder Shadab Khan Claims Pakistan Will Play ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final In...
'Final Khelenge': All-Rounder Shadab Khan Claims Pakistan Will Play ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final In...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 17, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 17, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
India's T20 WC26 Super 8 Fixtures Confirmed; Suryakumar Yadav & Co To Face South Africa, West Indies...
India's T20 WC26 Super 8 Fixtures Confirmed; Suryakumar Yadav & Co To Face South Africa, West Indies...