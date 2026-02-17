VIDEO: Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe Players Join Fans’ ‘Poznan’ Celebrations After Eliminating Australia From T20 World Cup 2026

Zimbabwe had every reason to celebrate on Tuesday as they made it to the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. A washout in Pallekele confirmed their place in the next round, with Zimbabwe knocking out Australia in the process. After the qualification sealed, fans performed the poznan in front of the dressing room, with Sikandar Raza and Co also cheering and joining in on the celebrations.

In a viral video, Sikandar Raza and the rest of the Zimbabwe squad can be seen cheering a group of fans who were singing and dancing in front of the dressing room. The fans performed a poznan, an iconic celebratory dance popular in football and concerts.

Zimbabwe had defeated Australia earlier to make a strong case for their qualification to the next round. With Australia's defeat to Sri Lanka on Monday, Raza and Co had their road cleared to progress further. Zimbabwe needed only a point to make it to the next round, and the washout against Ireland has earned them a spot in the Super 8.

Zimbabwe began their campaign with a dominant win over Oman before clinching a massive victory over Australia. Mitchell Marsh and Co then shot their qualification chances in the foot with a defeat to Sri Lanka on Monday in Pallekele.

At the same ground, Zimbabwe's equation was clear: not lose both their remaining matches. Even a point would have been enough to make it to the Super 8. Australia can manage only a maximum of 4 points, while the washout has pushed Zimbabwe ahead to 5. Ireland, who were also in contention before the game, have been ruled out.

Zimbabwe will replace Australia in Super 8 Group 1, where they will be placed alongside defending champions India, South Africa and West Indies.