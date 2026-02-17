 VIDEO: Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe Players Join Fans’ ‘Poznan’ Celebrations After Eliminating Australia From T20 World Cup 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe Players Join Fans’ ‘Poznan’ Celebrations After Eliminating Australia From T20 World Cup 2026

VIDEO: Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe Players Join Fans’ ‘Poznan’ Celebrations After Eliminating Australia From T20 World Cup 2026

Zimbabwe had every reason to celebrate on Tuesday as they made it to the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. A washout in Pallekele confirmed their place in the next round, with Zimbabwe knocking out Australia in the process. After the qualification sealed, fans performed the poznan in front of the dressing room, with Sikandar Raza and Co also cheering and joining in on the celebrations.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 08:12 PM IST
article-image

Zimbabwe had every reason to celebrate on Tuesday as they made it to the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. A washout in Pallekele confirmed their place in the next round, with Zimbabwe knocking out Australia in the process. After the qualification sealed, fans performed the poznan in front of the dressing room, with Sikandar Raza and Co also cheering and joining in on the celebrations.

In a viral video, Sikandar Raza and the rest of the Zimbabwe squad can be seen cheering a group of fans who were singing and dancing in front of the dressing room. The fans performed a poznan, an iconic celebratory dance popular in football and concerts.

Zimbabwe had defeated Australia earlier to make a strong case for their qualification to the next round. With Australia's defeat to Sri Lanka on Monday, Raza and Co had their road cleared to progress further. Zimbabwe needed only a point to make it to the next round, and the washout against Ireland has earned them a spot in the Super 8.

Zimbabwe began their campaign with a dominant win over Oman before clinching a massive victory over Australia. Mitchell Marsh and Co then shot their qualification chances in the foot with a defeat to Sri Lanka on Monday in Pallekele.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe Players Join Fans’ ‘Poznan’ Celebrations After Eliminating Australia From T20 World Cup 2026
VIDEO: Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe Players Join Fans’ ‘Poznan’ Celebrations After Eliminating Australia From T20 World Cup 2026
Palghar News: 4-Foot Dead Dolphin Found At Bhuigaon Beach In Vasai, Authorities Bury Carcass After Inspection
Palghar News: 4-Foot Dead Dolphin Found At Bhuigaon Beach In Vasai, Authorities Bury Carcass After Inspection
Outrageous! Delhi Teen Opens Doors Of Moving Bus & Cars For Views On Reel; Sparks Safety Concerns Of Commuters
Outrageous! Delhi Teen Opens Doors Of Moving Bus & Cars For Views On Reel; Sparks Safety Concerns Of Commuters
Maharashtra News: MSRTC Rolls Out 198 Extra ‘Lalpari’ Bus Trips For Konkan Ahead Of Holi 2026 Rush
Maharashtra News: MSRTC Rolls Out 198 Extra ‘Lalpari’ Bus Trips For Konkan Ahead Of Holi 2026 Rush
Read Also
India's T20 WC26 Super 8 Fixtures Confirmed; Suryakumar Yadav & Co To Face South Africa, West Indies...
article-image

At the same ground, Zimbabwe's equation was clear: not lose both their remaining matches. Even a point would have been enough to make it to the Super 8. Australia can manage only a maximum of 4 points, while the washout has pushed Zimbabwe ahead to 5. Ireland, who were also in contention before the game, have been ruled out.

Zimbabwe will replace Australia in Super 8 Group 1, where they will be placed alongside defending champions India, South Africa and West Indies.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe Players Join Fans’ ‘Poznan’ Celebrations After Eliminating...
VIDEO: Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe Players Join Fans’ ‘Poznan’ Celebrations After Eliminating...
'Final Khelenge': All-Rounder Shadab Khan Claims Pakistan Will Play ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final In...
'Final Khelenge': All-Rounder Shadab Khan Claims Pakistan Will Play ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final In...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 17, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 17, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
India's T20 WC26 Super 8 Fixtures Confirmed; Suryakumar Yadav & Co To Face South Africa, West Indies...
India's T20 WC26 Super 8 Fixtures Confirmed; Suryakumar Yadav & Co To Face South Africa, West Indies...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 17, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 17, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...