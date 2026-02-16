SportVot x FPJ: Indian Padel Tournament 2026 Concludes At Phoenix Palladium Mumbai With Thrilling Doubles Showdowns

High-energy doubles matches light up Phoenix Palladium as India’s top padel players battle it out in the 2026 tournament finals | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 16: The Indian Padel Tournament 2026 concluded successfully on 15 February 2026 at the iconic Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai, showcasing thrilling final day action and high-quality performances from some of the country’s top padel players.

The tournament witnessed intense doubles matches, with players demonstrating excellent coordination, precision and competitive spirit to battle for top honours.

Dominant and hard-fought victories mark final day

In the opening match of the final day, the pair of Varun and Sanket delivered a dominant performance to defeat Siddharth and Antariksh in straight sets with a convincing scoreline of 6-2, 6-1. Their strong attacking play and consistent control throughout the match ensured they never allowed their opponents to settle into the game.

In another closely contested encounter, Aryan and Samar secured a hard-fought victory against Rahul and Aryan with a score of 6-2, 4-6, 5-4 (40-30). After winning the first set comfortably, Aryan and Samar faced resistance in the second set but held their nerve in the decisive moments to clinch the win.

Exciting clashes and decisive finishes

The third match featured an exciting battle between Vijay and Rupen and the duo of Imran and Abedin. Vijay and Rupen showcased excellent teamwork and composure to secure a straight-set victory with scores of 7-5, 6-4, edging past their opponents in both tightly fought sets.

In the final match of the day, Anshul and Ronak emerged victorious against Jeet and Ishan with scores of 6-1, 4-6, 0-0, displaying strong dominance in the opening set and maintaining their composure to secure the overall win.

Padel’s growing popularity in India

The Indian Padel Tournament 2026 concluded on a high note, highlighting the rapid growth and popularity of padel in India. The event provided an excellent platform for players to showcase their skills and competitive spirit, while also offering fans an exciting display of fast-paced and entertaining matches at one of Mumbai’s premier sporting venues.

