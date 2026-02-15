Sportvot x FPJ: Handball Pro League 2025-26 Concludes In Nagpur; Bhopal Blasters And Lucknow Lioness Claim Titles

The Handball Pro League 2025–26 concluded on a thrilling note in Nagpur on 14th February 2026, with teams delivering outstanding performances in the final day’s matches to secure podium finishes and championship glory. |

The Handball Pro League 2025–26 concluded on a thrilling note in Nagpur on 14th February 2026, with teams delivering outstanding performances in the final day’s matches to secure podium finishes and championship glory. The day began with the Men’s 3rd Place match, where Nagpur Tigers produced a strong and determined performance to defeat Wardha Momentums Warriors by 29–25, securing the third position in the men’s category. In the Women’s 3rd Place match, Mumbai Esha’s Marvels displayed excellent teamwork and attacking efficiency to overcome Nagpur Ajit Nectars with a convincing 27–17 victory, earning themselves a well-deserved third-place finish.

The Women’s Final witnessed an impressive and dominant performance from Lucknow Lioness, who defeated Chandrapur Think Tank 24–18 to lift the women’s championship title. Lucknow Lioness maintained control throughout the match with disciplined defense and clinical finishing, preventing Chandrapur from closing the gap. In the Men’s Final, Bhopal Blasters emerged as the champions after a commanding 41–34 victory over Bhilai Battalion. Bhopal Blasters showcased exceptional attacking strength and consistency, securing the title with a powerful performance in the tournament’s most important match.

The final day marked a perfect conclusion to the Handball Pro League 2025–26, highlighting the growing popularity and competitive spirit of handball. Teams across both men’s and women’s categories demonstrated remarkable skill, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament, making the event a grand success and an exciting spectacle for handball fans.

Live on SportVot

https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_6989b3ce24aa9a0001612366