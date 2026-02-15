'Siraj Cutie', Netizens Praise Bowler's Sweet Gesture As He Dusts Dirt Off Ishan Kishan's Head As He Groans In Pain Against Pakistan; WATCH VIDEO | X @PK23032

Ishan Kishan played a fiery inning against Pakistan tonight in the marquee clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo. He scored 77 runs off 40 balls with 10 fours and 3 sixes. There were many heart-stopping moments during his power-packed innings, but one moment was indigestible for Indian fans when Kishan was groaning in pain due to a leg ankle strain.

Support staff quickly ran for his help and recovery, and a sweet gesture by Mohammed Siraj is buzzing on the Internet. As Kishan was lying on the ground while physio was trying to recover his injury. Siraj gently placed a towel under Kishan's head and also wiped dirt off his head. Netizens praised the pacer for his sweet gesture.

India beat Pakistan in the mega clash by 61 runs with a power-packed performance in the both bowling and batting departments.