VIDEO: Indian Fans Celebrate, Pakistanis Leave Early As IND Beat PAK By 61 Runs In ICC T20 WC26 Clash At R Premadasa Stadium In Colombo | FPJ | ANI

Colombo, February 15: Indian Cricket Team fans celebrated the victory against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash with great enthusiasm outside the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Pakistan on Sunday. The Free Press Journal (FPJ) Correspondent spotted Indian fans dancing and shouting with joy outside the stadium after the historic win against the arch-rivals. However, the Pakistani fans who travelled to Colombo for the match were seen leaving the stadium early as the team was struggling against India in the high-intensity clash.

Pakistanis Leave Early

The viral video shows the Pakistani fans leaving the stadium way before the match concluded after Pakistan was all out for 114 while chasing the target of 176. Ishan Kishan was named Player of the Match for his blistering knock of 77 runs off just 40 balls with 10 fours and 3 sixes.

8-1 Lead In T20 World Cups

Indian bowlers were exceptional today as they managed to get Pakistan all out with an all round performance with the ball. The overall tally of India vs Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup has now reached to 8-1. India has defeated Pakistan in 8 out of the 9 matches they played against each other.

Routine For Fans

The number shows that the Pakistani fans who come to cheer for their team know that their team will lose the game against the giant Indian side, still they come to support them even at a neutral venue. It has now become a routine for the fans to watch their team lose against India in ICC tournaments.

Pakistani Fan Cries

A Pakistani supporter told ANI, "I think it has become a routine matter now. I was a little hopeful that we would win the match and at least give a fight. But it is like a routine matter. We do not have answers to Bumrah. We cannot face Hardik. This is the same situation. Well played, Team India, as always. If this kind of performance continues, then we cannot beat India. The Indian team is very good, and we accept this thing..."