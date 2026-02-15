 Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi Skipping Class 10 Examination? Here's What We Know So Far
India’s teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi will reportedly skip his CBSE Class 10 board exams to focus on cricket. After standout performances in the ICC Under‑19 World Cup and upcoming participation in the Indian Premier League with the Rajasthan Royals, his training and travel schedule made exam preparation impossible, leading him and his family to prioritize his cricket career.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 12:40 PM IST
Image Credits: X
Image Credits: X

India’s teenage cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, widely regarded as one of the country’s most promising young talents, has decided to skip his CBSE Class 10 board examinations this year, according to NDTV reports. The 14-year-old, who has been making headlines for his exceptional performances in junior international cricket, is focusing entirely on his burgeoning cricket career.

The 14‑year‑old, who recently starred with a brilliant performance in the ICC Under‑19 Cricket World Cup, has chosen to focus fully on cricket. His training, camps and upcoming participation in the Indian Premier League with the Rajasthan Royals mean he has been away from home and school for extended periods, affecting his ability to prepare for exams. As a result, he and his family decided he should skip the boards this year.

Suryavanshi had already been registered for the tests, with an admit card issued and exam centre allocated. However, his intense cricket schedule ultimately took priority, reflecting the challenge of balancing academics and professional sports at such a young age.

This decision comes on the heels of his standout performance in youth cricket, where he was among the top run‑scorers and helped India lift the Under‑19 world title, underlining his growing importance in Indian cricket’s future.

