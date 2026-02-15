 Nepal's Cricket Craze Explodes! Thousands Of Fans Pack Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai For NEP vs WI Match At ICC T20 WC; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNepal's Cricket Craze Explodes! Thousands Of Fans Pack Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai For NEP vs WI Match At ICC T20 WC; Video

Nepal's Cricket Craze Explodes! Thousands Of Fans Pack Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai For NEP vs WI Match At ICC T20 WC; Video

A surge of excitement hit Mumbai as Nepalese fans flocked to Wankhede Stadium for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group stage clash against the West Indies. Bringing flags, banners, and chants, supporters created a festive atmosphere, traveling from across India and neighboring countries to cheer their team, reflecting Nepal cricket’s growing global prominence.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
Image: Azhar Khan/X

A wave of excitement swept through Mumbai as Nepalese fans poured into Wankhede Stadium to support their national team ahead of the Group stage match against the West Indies in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Known for their passionate following, Nepalese supporters brought flags, banners, and chants, creating a festive atmosphere inside the stadium.

The Nepal cricket team, eager to make a mark on the global stage, received an enthusiastic reception as fans cheered from the stands. Many supporters traveled from across India and neighboring countries to witness the historic fixture, reflecting growing interest in Nepal cricket after recent strong performances in international qualifiers.

Read Also
ICC Men's T20 WC26: New Zealand Pacer Lockie Ferguson Granted Parental Leave, To Miss NZ's Last...
article-image
Read Also
'PKMKB' Pizza Deal At ₹'1971' On Swiggy Goes Viral Ahead Of IND Vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup 2026...
article-image

According to visuals captured by an FPJ correspondent, the stadium echoed with songs, drums, and cheers as fans rallied behind their players, creating a carnival-like atmosphere that rivals traditional cricketing powerhouses. Local vendors reported a surge in merchandise sales, including Nepal jerseys and memorabilia, highlighting the fervent support for the underdog team.

With the match underway, Nepalese fans hope their team’s spirited performance against the formidable West Indies will translate into a memorable victory. The ICC T20 World Cup continues to inspire fans worldwide, bringing nations together in celebration of cricket, culture, and community.

FPJ Shorts
'He Came At 2 Am With A Gift For Mahieka': Inside Hardik Panday's 'M' Neck Tattoo With Leopards For Girlfriend
'He Came At 2 Am With A Gift For Mahieka': Inside Hardik Panday's 'M' Neck Tattoo With Leopards For Girlfriend
Mumbai Road Rage Case: Autorickshaw Driver Convicted For Assaulting BEST Bus Driver
Mumbai Road Rage Case: Autorickshaw Driver Convicted For Assaulting BEST Bus Driver
CCTV Footage Viral: Man Steals Luxury Bag Filled With Cash Worth 4 Lakh & Jewellery From Jaipur Wedding
CCTV Footage Viral: Man Steals Luxury Bag Filled With Cash Worth 4 Lakh & Jewellery From Jaipur Wedding
Mahashivratri 2026: PM Narendra Modi, Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis & Other Leaders Extend Greetings To Devotees
Mahashivratri 2026: PM Narendra Modi, Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis & Other Leaders Extend Greetings To Devotees
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'He Came At 2 Am With A Gift For Mahieka': Inside Hardik Panday's 'M' Neck Tattoo With Leopards For...
'He Came At 2 Am With A Gift For Mahieka': Inside Hardik Panday's 'M' Neck Tattoo With Leopards For...
Nepal's Cricket Craze Explodes! Thousands Of Fans Pack Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai For NEP vs WI...
Nepal's Cricket Craze Explodes! Thousands Of Fans Pack Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai For NEP vs WI...
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Meets Usman Tariq & Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Match;...
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Meets Usman Tariq & Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Match;...
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: When & Where To Watch The Match Live Streaming In Mumbai?
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: When & Where To Watch The Match Live Streaming In Mumbai?
ICC Men's T20 WC26: New Zealand Pacer Lockie Ferguson Granted Parental Leave, To Miss NZ's Last...
ICC Men's T20 WC26: New Zealand Pacer Lockie Ferguson Granted Parental Leave, To Miss NZ's Last...