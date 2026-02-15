Nepal's Cricket Craze Explodes! Thousands Of Fans Pack Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai For NEP vs WI Match At ICC T20 WC; Video

Image: Azhar Khan/X

A wave of excitement swept through Mumbai as Nepalese fans poured into Wankhede Stadium to support their national team ahead of the Group stage match against the West Indies in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Known for their passionate following, Nepalese supporters brought flags, banners, and chants, creating a festive atmosphere inside the stadium.

The Nepal cricket team, eager to make a mark on the global stage, received an enthusiastic reception as fans cheered from the stands. Many supporters traveled from across India and neighboring countries to witness the historic fixture, reflecting growing interest in Nepal cricket after recent strong performances in international qualifiers.

According to visuals captured by an FPJ correspondent, the stadium echoed with songs, drums, and cheers as fans rallied behind their players, creating a carnival-like atmosphere that rivals traditional cricketing powerhouses. Local vendors reported a surge in merchandise sales, including Nepal jerseys and memorabilia, highlighting the fervent support for the underdog team.

With the match underway, Nepalese fans hope their team’s spirited performance against the formidable West Indies will translate into a memorable victory. The ICC T20 World Cup continues to inspire fans worldwide, bringing nations together in celebration of cricket, culture, and community.