 ICC Men's T20 WC26: New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson Granted Parental Leave, To Miss NZ's Last Group Game
New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has been granted parental leave and will miss the team’s final T20 World Cup group match against Canada to be present for the birth of his first child. NZC confirmed he is expected to return for the Super 8 stage. The team will not name a replacement, with reserves Ben Sears and Cole McConchie on standby.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 10:29 AM IST
Wellington: New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has been granted paternal leave and will miss the team's last Group game against Canada, NZC said on Sunday.

"New Zealand pace-bowler Lockie Ferguson will depart the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup today to return home for the birth of him and his wife's first child," NZC said in a statement.

New Zealand have won two out of their three group games so far in this tournament, and will face Canada on Tuesday.

Ferguson’s departure means he will be unavailable for the team's final Group D match against Canada.

Head coach Rob Walter said the team will not replace Ferguson, as he is expected to return for the Super 8 stage, adding that the travelling reserves Ben Sears and Cole McConchie are ready to be called in the mains squad if required.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for Lockie and Emma and we’re pleased that he’ll be at home for such a special occasion,” said Walter.

“At this stage, we won’t be replacing Lockie in the squad as the plan would be for him to return for the Super 8 phase of the tournament. But our travelling reserves Ben Sears and Cole McConchie are ready to be called into the squad should we need them," he added.

New Zealand are aiming to rediscover their best form after failing to progress beyond the group stage in 2024, following strong runs as finalists in 2021 and semi-finalists in 2022.

So far, the BlackCaps have been involved in three one-sided matches, beating Afghanistan and UAE comfortably and losing to South Africa by seven wickets. They remain well-placed to reach the Super 8s, but will want to beat Canada on Tuesday in Chennai to make sure qualification remains in their hands.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

