IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: When & Where To Watch The Match Live Streaming In Mumbai?

Cricket's fiercest rivalry returns tonight, and Mumbai is ready. India and Pakistan are set to face-off this evening in a blockbuster Group A encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, promising edge-of-the-seat drama, roaring crowds and millions glued to screens. When these two meet, it’s never just a game – it's emotion, history and pure adrenaline packed into 20 overs.

The much-anticipated clash takes place on Sunday, February 15, and fans across India won’t want to miss a single ball.

Where To Watch Live On TV

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Coverage will be available in English, Hindi and multiple regional languages, ensuring fans can catch the action in their preferred language.

Where To Stream Online

Prefer streaming on your phone or smart TV? The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. Subscribers can tune in from anywhere and experience the full match with live commentary and analysis.

Live Screenings In Mumbai

If you’re in Mumbai and want to soak in stadium-like vibes, here are two buzzing spots hosting live screenings tonight:

The Studs, Sakinaka

This lively taproom is setting up giant HD screens for the big match, along with freshly brewed beers and premium cocktails to keep spirits high.

Time: 7:00 PM

Entry: ₹950

Hunky Dory, Malad West

Located at Lemon Tree Hotel Malad, Hunky Dory promises a massive screen, live commentary and an electrifying fan atmosphere, with mouthwatering delicacies.

Time: 7:00 PM

Entry: ₹499