'He Came At 2 Am With A Gift For Mahieka': Inside Hardik Panday's 'M' Neck Tattoo With Leopards For Girlfriend

When it comes to grand romantic gestures, Hardik Pandya clearly doesn’t believe in doing things halfway. The Indian cricketer recently revealed a striking new tattoo and this one isn’t just body art. It’s a deeply personal tribute to his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, showcasing his love for her and their relationship.

Inside Hardik's 'M' neck tattoo

Hardik's viral tattoo showcased an “M” inked on the nape of his neck, but the design goes beyond just Mahieka's initial. Crafted at Aliens Tattoo by celebrity tattoo artist Sunny Bhanushali and executed by lead artist Tushar Marane, the art work evolved after conversations between the couple and the creative team.

At the heart of the tattoo are two leopards. One is bold and hyper-realistic, symbolising strength, ambition and visible power. The other appears in fluid, delicate linework, almost like a shadow wrapping around the first. Within those sweeping curves rests the letter “M”, styled in a subtle, calligraphic form.

According to the studio, the artwork represents two strong individuals moving together in harmony, aligned in purpose, yet retaining their own identities within the relationship.

'He came at 2 am with a gift for Mahieka'

The brand also shared behind-the-scenes video from the tattoo session, revealing that the cricketer came at 2 am and Mahieka was present throughout the process. “He walked in at 2 AM with a gift for Mahieka. Not flowers. Not a post. Not a promise that fades. Just one quiet idea. An ‘M’ on the nape,” the studio shared.

“But the design didn't stop at a letter. It became two leopards, running as one force. One bold. One made of linework. And inside that movement, her initial lives," they further added.

Hardik, who was previously married to Nataaa Stanković and shares a son, Agastya, finalised his divorce in 2024. He later made his relationship with Mahieka Instagram official in October 2025.