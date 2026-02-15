 'He Came At 2 Am With A Gift For Mahieka': Inside Hardik Panday's 'M' Neck Tattoo With Leopards For Girlfriend
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'He Came At 2 Am With A Gift For Mahieka': Inside Hardik Panday's 'M' Neck Tattoo With Leopards For Girlfriend

'He Came At 2 Am With A Gift For Mahieka': Inside Hardik Panday's 'M' Neck Tattoo With Leopards For Girlfriend

Tattoo artists at Aliens Tattoo revealed that Hardik Pandya arrived at 2 AM to get a special design inked as a gift for Mahieka Sharma. What began as a simple “M” evolved into two symbolic leopards representing strength and unity. The emotional midnight session was attended by Mahieka herself, making it a deeply personal gesture.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
article-image

When it comes to grand romantic gestures, Hardik Pandya clearly doesn’t believe in doing things halfway. The Indian cricketer recently revealed a striking new tattoo and this one isn’t just body art. It’s a deeply personal tribute to his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, showcasing his love for her and their relationship.

Inside Hardik's 'M' neck tattoo 

Hardik's viral tattoo showcased an “M” inked on the nape of his neck, but the design goes beyond just Mahieka's initial. Crafted at Aliens Tattoo by celebrity tattoo artist Sunny Bhanushali and executed by lead artist Tushar Marane, the art work evolved after conversations between the couple and the creative team.

Read Also
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: When & Where To Watch The Match Live Streaming In Mumbai?
article-image

At the heart of the tattoo are two leopards. One is bold and hyper-realistic, symbolising strength, ambition and visible power. The other appears in fluid, delicate linework, almost like a shadow wrapping around the first. Within those sweeping curves rests the letter “M”, styled in a subtle, calligraphic form.

FPJ Shorts
'He Came At 2 Am With A Gift For Mahieka': Inside Hardik Panday's 'M' Neck Tattoo With Leopards For Girlfriend
'He Came At 2 Am With A Gift For Mahieka': Inside Hardik Panday's 'M' Neck Tattoo With Leopards For Girlfriend
Mumbai Road Rage Case: Autorickshaw Driver Convicted For Assaulting BEST Bus Driver
Mumbai Road Rage Case: Autorickshaw Driver Convicted For Assaulting BEST Bus Driver
CCTV Footage Viral: Man Steals Luxury Bag Filled With Cash Worth 4 Lakh & Jewellery From Jaipur Wedding
CCTV Footage Viral: Man Steals Luxury Bag Filled With Cash Worth 4 Lakh & Jewellery From Jaipur Wedding
Mahashivratri 2026: PM Narendra Modi, Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis & Other Leaders Extend Greetings To Devotees
Mahashivratri 2026: PM Narendra Modi, Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis & Other Leaders Extend Greetings To Devotees

According to the studio, the artwork represents two strong individuals moving together in harmony, aligned in purpose, yet retaining their own identities within the relationship.

'He came at 2 am with a gift for Mahieka'

The brand also shared behind-the-scenes video from the tattoo session, revealing that the cricketer came at 2 am and Mahieka was present throughout the process. “He walked in at 2 AM with a gift for Mahieka. Not flowers. Not a post. Not a promise that fades. Just one quiet idea. An ‘M’ on the nape,” the studio shared.

Read Also
Did Natasa Stankovic Take A Dig At Ex-Husband, Hardik Pandya In Gym Videos Which Are Full Of...
article-image

“But the design didn't stop at a letter. It became two leopards, running as one force. One bold. One made of linework. And inside that movement, her initial lives," they further added.

Hardik, who was previously married to Nataaa Stanković and shares a son, Agastya, finalised his divorce in 2024. He later made his relationship with Mahieka Instagram official in October 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Why Is Lord Shiva Called Neelkanth? The Story Behind His Blue Colour
Why Is Lord Shiva Called Neelkanth? The Story Behind His Blue Colour
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: When & Where To Watch The Match Live Streaming In Mumbai?
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: When & Where To Watch The Match Live Streaming In Mumbai?
Maha Shivartri 2026: Visit These Revered Bholenath Temple In Mumbai On The Occasion Of 'Lord Shiva...
Maha Shivartri 2026: Visit These Revered Bholenath Temple In Mumbai On The Occasion Of 'Lord Shiva...
Buzz By The Bay: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar On Mahashivratri, Meditation, And Why Inner Peace Matters...
Buzz By The Bay: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar On Mahashivratri, Meditation, And Why Inner Peace Matters...
Real To Reel! How True Events Are Turned Into Bollywood Blockbuster
Real To Reel! How True Events Are Turned Into Bollywood Blockbuster