Did Natasa Stankovic Take A Dig At Ex-Husband, Hardik Pandya In Gym Videos Which Are Full Of Self-Love & Inspiration

Indian cricket team's vice captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been making headlines not just for his power-packed performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup but also while showing affection towards his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, as the duo was recently spotted with the team in Sri Lanka for their upcoming mega clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

As the cricketer is being praised for flaunting his new tattoo of Mahieka's initial on his neck, his ex-wife and Serbian dancer-model, Natasa Stankovic, recently shared some inside glimpses from her gym routine with a catchy quote. Showing her intense workout, Natasa posted a series of Instagram stories filled with inspiration, passion and self-love.

In one of the stories, she was spotted doing a rigorous leg workout, while in another story, she was seen doing a heavy barbell hip thrust. The overlaid text in her story read, "Sometimes lifting 80 kg is easier than talking to 80 kg." A message that sounds cryptic and sarcastic owing to the recent complications with Hardik Pandya.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya proudly donned a tattoo on his neck of the initial letter of his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. She was also spotted accompanying him with the Indian Cricket Team in Colombo for the upcoming fixture after being spotted with Hardik's son, Agastya Pandya, at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

In another Instagram story, Natasa was spotted doing another heavy set of chest-supported dumbbell bench rows, in which she literally exhausted herself and ended the exercise with a cheeky expression.

Natasa has always been vocal about her fitness & gym sessions. As she once said, "Don't ask me for life advice, you'll end up at the gym." One of the stories from her series of gym outings showed her finally stepping outside the gym and posing against a mirror for a sleek selfie.