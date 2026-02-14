 Did Natasa Stankovic Take A Dig At Ex-Husband, Hardik Pandya In Gym Videos Which Are Full Of Self-Love & Inspiration
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleDid Natasa Stankovic Take A Dig At Ex-Husband, Hardik Pandya In Gym Videos Which Are Full Of Self-Love & Inspiration

Did Natasa Stankovic Take A Dig At Ex-Husband, Hardik Pandya In Gym Videos Which Are Full Of Self-Love & Inspiration

Serbian model Natasa Stankovic posted gym videos with a cryptic quote, sparking speculation about ex-husband Hardik Pandya, who’s trending for T20 World Cup and girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. Stories showed intense workouts and self-love messages like “Sometimes lifting 80 kg is easier than talking to 80 kg.” Fans wondered if it was a subtle dig at the cricketer amid recent headlines.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Did Natasa Stankovic Take A Dig At Ex Hardik Pandya In Gym Videos Which Are Full Of Self-Love & Inspiration | Instagram @natasastankovic__

Indian cricket team's vice captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been making headlines not just for his power-packed performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup but also while showing affection towards his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, as the duo was recently spotted with the team in Sri Lanka for their upcoming mega clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

As the cricketer is being praised for flaunting his new tattoo of Mahieka's initial on his neck, his ex-wife and Serbian dancer-model, Natasa Stankovic, recently shared some inside glimpses from her gym routine with a catchy quote. Showing her intense workout, Natasa posted a series of Instagram stories filled with inspiration, passion and self-love.

Natasa Stankovic Gym Workout Session

Natasa Stankovic Gym Workout Session |

Read Also
'This Woman Knows She’s Solid Gold': Natasa Stankovic Flaunts Trim Pins In Bikini Looks; Proves...
article-image

In one of the stories, she was spotted doing a rigorous leg workout, while in another story, she was seen doing a heavy barbell hip thrust. The overlaid text in her story read, "Sometimes lifting 80 kg is easier than talking to 80 kg." A message that sounds cryptic and sarcastic owing to the recent complications with Hardik Pandya.

Natasa Stankovic Gym Workout Session

Natasa Stankovic Gym Workout Session |

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya proudly donned a tattoo on his neck of the initial letter of his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. She was also spotted accompanying him with the Indian Cricket Team in Colombo for the upcoming fixture after being spotted with Hardik's son, Agastya Pandya, at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

FPJ Shorts
Did Natasa Stankovic Take A Dig At Ex-Husband, Hardik Pandya In Gym Videos Which Are Full Of Self-Love & Inspiration
Did Natasa Stankovic Take A Dig At Ex-Husband, Hardik Pandya In Gym Videos Which Are Full Of Self-Love & Inspiration
CUET PG 2026 Exam Dates Announced By NTA; Tests From March 6 to 27
CUET PG 2026 Exam Dates Announced By NTA; Tests From March 6 to 27
Assi Review: Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Anubhav Sinha's Film Is Hard-Hitting & DISTURBING
Assi Review: Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Anubhav Sinha's Film Is Hard-Hitting & DISTURBING
Mumbai: Western Railway To Introduce 12 More AC Local Trains & 3 Non-AC Services From 19th Feb
Mumbai: Western Railway To Introduce 12 More AC Local Trains & 3 Non-AC Services From 19th Feb
Read Also
India VC Hardik Pandya Rocks ₹2.25 Crore Rolex Meteorite Watch As He Departs For ICC WC Fixture In...
article-image

In another Instagram story, Natasa was spotted doing another heavy set of chest-supported dumbbell bench rows, in which she literally exhausted herself and ended the exercise with a cheeky expression.

Natasa Stankovic Gym Workout Session

Natasa Stankovic Gym Workout Session |

Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic |

Natasa has always been vocal about her fitness & gym sessions. As she once said, "Don't ask me for life advice, you'll end up at the gym." One of the stories from her series of gym outings showed her finally stepping outside the gym and posing against a mirror for a sleek selfie.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Did Natasa Stankovic Take A Dig At Ex-Husband, Hardik Pandya In Gym Videos Which Are Full Of...
Did Natasa Stankovic Take A Dig At Ex-Husband, Hardik Pandya In Gym Videos Which Are Full Of...
BTS Celebrates Valentine's Day With Fans! K-Pop Boy Band Sends Thousands Of Roses For ARMYs With A...
BTS Celebrates Valentine's Day With Fans! K-Pop Boy Band Sends Thousands Of Roses For ARMYs With A...
Isha Ambani's Jaw-Dropping Emerald-Diamond Jewels, Champagne-Gold Lehenga Steals The Show At Mumbai...
Isha Ambani's Jaw-Dropping Emerald-Diamond Jewels, Champagne-Gold Lehenga Steals The Show At Mumbai...
Winter Olympics Runs Short Of Condom Supply As Athletes Use 10,000 Free Products In Just Three Days!
Winter Olympics Runs Short Of Condom Supply As Athletes Use 10,000 Free Products In Just Three Days!
Text Vs Emojis! 50% Indian Women Prefer Words Over Smileys While Flirting, 31.5% Identify As 'Geet',...
Text Vs Emojis! 50% Indian Women Prefer Words Over Smileys While Flirting, 31.5% Identify As 'Geet',...