India VC Hardik Pandya Rocks ₹2.25 Crore Rolex Meteorite Watch As He Departs For ICC WC Fixture In Delhi |

Team India bid goodbye to Mumbai after a thrilling victory at Wankhede Stadium, carrying winning momentum into their upcoming ICC World Cup fixture in Delhi. While the squad looked composed and dashing at the airport, it was Vice-Captain Hardik Pandya who grabbed attention, not just for his aura, but for the extraordinary timepiece on his wrist.

Hardik was spotted wearing the ultra-rare Rolex Day-Date 40, a luxury watch valued at approximately ₹2.25 crore. Known for his flamboyant yet sharp style, the all-rounder once again proved that his watch collection is as strong as his cricketing abilities.

What makes this Rolex truly exceptional is its meteorite dial, crafted from a slice of genuine meteorite, material that literally originated in outer space. The natural crystalline patterns on meteorite dials are unique to each piece, ensuring no two watches are ever identical. Much like Hardik himself, the watch stands out effortlessly.

Adding to its grandeur is the bezel adorned with 40 factory-set baguette-cut rubies, radiating a fiery brilliance. The rubies beautifully complement the aggressive energy and passion Hardik brings to the field. The watch is encased in 18k yellow gold.

Hardik Pandya has long been known for his luxurious watch collection. As Team India heads to Delhi to play their next match against Namibia at Arun Jaitley Stadium after a thrilling win against USA in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.