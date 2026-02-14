Celebrate Auspicious Mahashivratri With Ayurveda

Maha Shivratri 2026 |

Most Hindus observe certain days for their auspicious nature. One such day is Mahashivratri, where we pay our reverence to Lord Shiva and offer many Ayurvedic items as offerings to him. Let us discuss the Ayurvedic aspect of this holy day, the health importance of the holy Ayurvedic offerings, and related Patanjali products.

Ayurvedic Aspect of Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri is celebrated on the 14th night of Phalgun or Magha month. It typically falls in February or March and celebrates the marriage of Lord Shiva with Devi Parvati, who controls darkness, and the performance of the Tandav dance. One must also contemplate, self-reflect and do Yoga on this day.

The Ayurvedic perspective focuses on seasonal changes and related cleansing practices. The weather changes from winter to spring, and the body adapts to the natural changes. That is why one fasts on this day and eats Sattvic food to purify the system, boost energy, and includes Ayurvedic herbs for the same.

Now, understand the offerings of Mahashivratri, along with the food for the body. You can choose Patanjali products for the same.

Health Importance of the Offerings and Food

Offerings: These offerings are perfect for the requirements of seasonal change as well as the spiritual aspect. The sandalwood paste applied is for cooling and to balance the Pitta Dosha. The Bel Patra can cool down the body, mind and stress. The Panchamrit offered contains raw milk, honey, curd, sugar, and honey and can refresh you.

Food: Seasonal fruits and root vegetables for fasts are easy to digest and good for energy levels. Makhana is high in magnesium, protein, and fibre. Sabudana khichdi or vadas help with energy and digestion. Dairy items like milk are used to make kheer with dry fruits. Other dairy products are buttermilk, ghee and curds. While Ghee helps with sustenance, energy, and better focus, the dairy products provide calcium and protein. Amaranth or Rajagira and Buckwheat or Kuttu have iron and provide energy for fasting.

Herbs: Many herbs are used during rituals as offerings or for consumption. Amla juice helps keep the immunity levels high with its Vitamin C. Giloy juice too provides immunity along with strength. Tulsi Tea or Ginger Tea works for good immunity and digestion.

Thankfully, Patanjali products are perfect for Mahashivratri offerings and food. Use Aastha Divine Sandalwood Agarbatti (110 Gms) during the pooja to create a soothing and heavenly atmosphere, and cleanse the home or place of pooja.

Patanjali Makhana (250 Gms) can be eaten to break the fast or in dishes like kheer. These healthy and delicious options are high in essential nutrients and low in cholesterol, sodium, and saturated fats. Or choose Patanjali Sabudana (500 Gms), high in calorie and starch content for energy, nutrients, and heart health.

Use Patanjali Ramdana Atta (Rajgira Atta) (400 Gms), which is gluten-free and high in protein. Or opt for gluten-free Patanjali Kuttu Atta (500 Gms), which is high in phosphorus, Vitamin B1, and fibre. Have Patanjali Giloy Amla Juice (500 Ml) for good immunity, digestion, and purification.

Celebrate Mahashivratri on February 15 with purity in the mind and body with the help of Ayurveda and Patanjali. It will help you stay healthy.