Dealing With Vitamin D Deficiency? Ayurveda Shares Tips To Boost Bone Health And Immunity Naturally

Nutrients are essential to help your body develop and stay healthy as you grow. One important nutrient is Vitamin D, which is known for various health benefits. You need to understand the importance of Vitamin D, Ayurvedic tips to get this vitamin properly and Patanjali products that offer Vitamin D

Importance of Vitamin D for Health

A major role played by Vitamin D in your health is supporting calcium to develop bones and maintain their health. Calcium is absorbed by the body better with the right amounts of Vitamin C. It maintains joint health while lowering bone-related issues like osteoporosis and fractures.

This vitamin is also a great immunity booster and aids in avoiding infections and inflammation. The right amount of vitamins also reduces chronic disease risks like hypertension and diabetes. It also works to manage the mood and lower anxiety and depression.

Vitamin D works as a hormone, affecting body parts, cell development, and total metabolism. However, 90% Indians face major Vitamin D deficiency. Ayurveda calls its deficit bone weakness or Asthi Dhatu Kshaya, which, mixed with Vata Dosha, leads to related issues like brittleness.

One should now figure out simple Ayurvedic ways to get this important vitamin, and the Patanjali products for the same.

4 Ayurvedic Tips to Get Vitamin D

Lifestyle: Sun exposure is the best way to get Vitamin D. The early morning sun rays, with their natural UV rays, aid in creating the vitamin. Yoga Asanas like Surya Namaskar help in getting sun exposure. Oil massages with oils like sesame and herbal oils aid in the absorption of sun rays. Patanjali Nutrela Vitamin D2K Natural – 60 Chewable Tablets for Men & Women - Vanilla Flavour (Pack of 2) (16 Gms) provides help for health. It contains Vitamin D for a balanced lifestyle.

Food: Eating the right food items, too, is helpful in getting Vitamin D along with absorbing it. include Ghee for helping absorb the nutrients, along with dairy products, mushrooms, sesame seeds, spinach, oatmeal, and oranges. Spices like Turmeric and Ginger aid in digestion, which allows for nutrient ingestion. Make oatmeal dishes from Patanjali Oats (500 Ml). This rolled oats option is a great and quick breakfast option. It is a good source of essential vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants. It helps lower blood sugar and cholesterol, along with weight loss.

Herbs: Amla is high in Vitamin C, which helps with absorbing Vitamin D. Ashwagandha too helps with strengthening the muscles and nutrient absorption. Triphala is another herbal combination that helps with digestion and results in nutrient intake. Shatavari develops the tissues along with balancing hormones. Giloy provides immunity and good digestion. Guggul also aids in fat intake and cleansing the system. Patanjali Nutrela Bone Health – Natural Calcium Supplement (Pack of 2) (30 Gms) is a 100% natural calcium supplement that works for bone health, firming, and fracture healing.

To remain in good health, especially good bones and immunity, always push for Vitamin D, follow Ayurvedic methods, and include Patanjali products for the same.