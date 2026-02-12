Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee To Meet On 18 February For Ramadan Moon Sighting

Pinterest

Peshawar: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) is scheduled to meet in Peshawar on 18 February to sight the crescent moon for the start of Ramadan 1447AH. At the same time, zonal moon-sighting committees will hold meetings in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, and Quetta.

The meeting will be chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, and it will be decided whether Ramadan begins on 19 or 20 February.

Officials from the Ministry of Science and Technology have stated that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are likely to begin Ramadan on the same day this year.

According to astronomical calculations, the new moon will be born on 17 February, though it is not expected to be visible in Saudi Arabia, the United States, Africa, or Europe on that day.

Scientific projections indicate that the crescent should be clearly visible on 18 February in Pakistan and several other countries. Cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Makkah are expected to have favourable conditions for sighting, increasing the likelihood that Ramadan will commence in Pakistan on 19 February.

During the month, millions of Muslims across the world fast from dawn to sunset.